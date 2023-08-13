Motagua vs. Marathón: High Spirits and Challenges in the Central American Cup

Motagua Enters High Spirits for Duel Against Marathón

Motagua is entering the upcoming match with high spirits following their impressive 2-0 victory against San Miguelito from Panama in the second day of the 2023 Central American Cup. However, the team has been experiencing some problems in the National League. They have struggled to secure a win at the beginning of the 2023 Apertura and have only managed two draws, one against UPN and the other against Génesis.

On the other hand, Marathón comes into this match after defeating Vida 2-0 at the Yankel Rosenthal. Salomón Nazar and his team seem to have put their opening defeat against Olancho FC behind them. Unfortunately, Marathón will face some challenges as they will be without four key players – Cristian Sacaza, “Virus” Martínez, Yunni Dolmo – due to issues involving Vida and Honduras Progreso. Additionally, their Uruguayan attacker, Pablo Royón, will also be absent as his international pass has not arrived.

Marathón has a pending debt as they have been unable to secure a win in the 12 games they have played in Tegucigalpa. In the capital’s 106 classic matches between Motagua and Marathón, Motagua has dominated with 55 wins compared to Marathón’s 20. There have been 31 draws.

The highly anticipated Motagua vs. Marathón duel is set to begin at 5 in the afternoon and will be broadcasted on Telecadena.

Here are the starting lineups for both teams:

Motagua: Jonathan Rougier; Marcelo Pereira, Marcelo Santos, Kevin Alvarez, Ricky Zapata; John Thin, Andy Hernandez, Walter Martinez, Yeison Mejia, Ivan Lopez, and Augustin Auzmendi.

Marathon: César Samudio, André Orellana, Allans Vargas, Félix Crisanto, Javier Arriaga; Allans Banegas, Damin Ramírez, José Aguilera, Jefry Miranda, Kilmar Peña, and Clayvin Zúniga.

Fans are eagerly awaiting this thrilling duel between two talented teams.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

