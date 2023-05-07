MOTD analysis: Ilkay Gundogan took centre stage – Alan Shearer

11
Match of the Day pundit and ex-England captain Alan Shearer says midfielder Ilkay Gundogan took “centre stage” after scoring two goals and missing a penalty in Manchester City’s 2-1 win over Leeds United.
