MOTD2 analysis: How Trent Alexander-Arnold gave a “passing masterclass”

Match of the Day 2’s Mark Chapman, Jermaine Jenas and Stephen Warnock discuss how defender Trent Alexander-Arnold delivered a “passing masterclass” during Liverpool’s 3-0 win over Aston Villa.
