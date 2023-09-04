Home » MOTD2 analysis: How Trent Alexander-Arnold gave a “passing masterclass”
Sports

MOTD2 analysis: How Trent Alexander-Arnold gave a “passing masterclass”

by admin
MOTD2 analysis: How Trent Alexander-Arnold gave a “passing masterclass”

Match of the Day 2’s Mark Chapman, Jermaine Jenas and Stephen Warnock discuss how defender Trent Alexander-Arnold delivered a “passing masterclass” during Liverpool’s 3-0 win over Aston Villa.

READ MORE: Salah scores as Liverpool beat Aston Villa

Watch all the goals from this week in the Premier League on Match of the Day on BBC iPlayer

Available to UK users only.

See also  Yang Ming: The lack of the best players affects the big lineup and Guangsha is the strongest team_Allen_Competition_Liaoning

You may also like

Chinese Women’s Volleyball Team Advances to Semi-Finals with...

Adolis Garcia’s Walk-Off Homer Lifts Rangers to 6-5...

US Open 2023 results: Novak Djokovic, Frances Tiafoe,...

29 NBA Players Advance to Quarterfinals at Men’s...

PSG continues and plunges Olympique Lyonnais into crisis

The Red Devils of Toluca Dominate Pachuca with...

Kings, GM Monte McNair has no doubts: Sasha...

The Rise of Wu Yanni: From Chengdu Universiade...

Wozniacka’s sensational run at the US Open ends

Guatemala and Honduras Set for Thrilling Friendly Showdown:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy