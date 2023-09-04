MOTD2 analysis: How Trent Alexander-Arnold gave a “passing masterclass”

Match of the Day 2’s Mark Chapman, Jermaine Jenas and Stephen Warnock discuss how defender Trent Alexander-Arnold delivered a “passing masterclass” during Liverpool’s 3-0 win over Aston Villa.

READ MORE: Salah scores as Liverpool beat Aston Villa

Watch all the goals from this week in the Premier League on Match of the Day on BBC iPlayer

Available to UK users only.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

