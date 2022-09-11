Aurora was born in 2002. But it was a dream destined to shatter too soon. Katia Garzotto, who is now 53 years old and lives in Rome with her husband and her two children, then that little girl had wanted her so much. A pregnancy sought by the newlyweds, which proved to be a prelude, however, to a terrible tragedy, one that will mark you forever. Their Aurora died in 2003. Just thirteen months old. “When we least expected it, this pregnancy arrives – the woman tells us -. It goes well until 9 weeks when I had one bad bleeding“. It is from this episode that a dramatic story begins, which Katia will tell in the book “Beyond the impossible“(Brè Edizioni, 2022). An autobiography, an indictment against medical malpractice, but above all it is a cry of pain from a mother who has suffered so much, too much.

Katia’s pregnancy and childbirth

“In the ER I find a doctor who tells me to not knowing what to do. I therefore turn to my gynecologist who gives me a cure and the pregnancy proceeds without any more dangerous episodes ”, continues Garzotto. The following months proceed without jolts, “I do the control ultrasound scans in the hospital, they tell me the fetus is fine, I see him very active, ”he explains. At 42 weeks, it’s time to give birth, Katia goes to the hospital, not the one where the doctor who followed her works but one closer to home, where some obstetricians known to a pre-birth course work. “But here I come previously ignoredthen they make me stimulations, four, as there was no hint of the onset of labor. But no one had questioned why I hadn’t had contractions, ”the woman complains. Her voice changes, she becomes harsh, while she tells me: “From 3 pm, when I start with the first one, I give birth the next day at 7 am. Fifteen hours of labor almost all done in a wheelchair ”. An hour before the birth the trace shows a serious one fetal suffering, the child is in danger of dying. “They load me on a stretcher and rush me to the operating room. When I wake up from the anesthesia the baby is not there, she has been taken to another hospital ”.

The disease: 13 months of suffering, hence premature death

Aurora was born with a rare disease, the Goldenhar syndromecharacterized by major malformations ma undiagnosed during pregnancy. “Her ear was missing when she was born, her eye as soon as she opened, she had a hole in her mouth-nose cut.” Katia’s husband, to whom her daughter is shown immediately, is in shock but decides not to say anything to her wife, for the moment, so as not to make her suffer. “When I woke up, she just told me her baby was fine, she only had a cleft lip. Later she explained to me that what he hurt the most at that moment was the fact that the little girl had been isolated from other babies, set aside “. When her mother learns of her baby’s illness, her world collapses on her.

“I first met her she was in incubatorall wrapped up, with the threads attached, with a tool in her mouth that prevented her from sending her tongue back… ”.

3 months after birth in Aurora the doctors they give no more than 7 months of life. For her parents the ordeal begins, they seek other opinions but all the doctors pronounce the same diagnosis, “they tell me that there is nothing to be done. She lacked the brain bridge, the cerebellum, it was a kind of vegetable. The little girl had to be fed with the nasogastric tube 7 times a day, but I didn’t want to do it because for her it was excruciating ”, explains Katia. She didn’t make sounds, she didn’t cry. After five months they take her home, the constant care and continuous hospitalizations in intensive care continue for respiratory crises. “After 13 months she couldn’t take it anymore. The latest crisis was fatal ”, she concludes, still moved to talk about it.

The book Beyond the Impossible

What a mother, a woman, would never expect to have to live, to have to undergo, “the impossible“: the death of a child, survive the boy or girl brought into the world. This is what Katia Garzotto tells in her book, trying to go further, because if this is not a story with a happy ending, nothing and no one can describe better than those who go through the tragedy. how do you survive. “I wanted to tell everything, to testify also how much evil there is in the hospital, in structures where there are children who suffer. And then because when it happened I needed to compare myself with other mothers. In the hospital, when Aurora was still alive, I had met other mothers with children who had made it and others didn’t; I needed to know from other women who had experienced the death of a child how to move forward, how to survive the loss. For comfort, to move forward“.

How did you come to the writing of the book?

“I came across a reading group where they shared bad experiences: telling my story I was asked to write a book. After some hesitation I started, starting with a specific episode. The publishing house has always supported me, they have always been close to me. It took me a while, not being a writer I struggled. But in the end I did it and there were many mothers who thanked me in person and online for my testimony, which reflects theirs “.

In the book, do you mention the hospitals or doctors you had to deal with in your misfortune?

“No, I didn’t want to name the doctors or the hospitals, because medical malpractice is everywhere”

Her life then went on, she also had two children. How did you do it?

“Right after Aurora I desperately wanted a child. It was difficult for me to leave the house and see a mother with a baby; I also had problems with my family, I had moved away: I have 5 brothers, a few months after the birth of mine, each of them had a daughter. I watched my granddaughters grow up and I imagined them as my Aurora. It was very painful. I closed in on myself, got pregnant but was too weak and had a miscarriage. I had constant panic attacks but tried not to take drugs. Then, when I got pregnant with my second child, I started to get better ”.

What kind of mother is she with them?

“They were my salvation, but I don’t live my children as serenely as all mothers do. Because I’m terrified of seeing them sick, even for a simple fever I panic. I transmitted my anxieties to them, my morbid anxiety prompted me to place them as in a glass bell ”.

Did you quit your job for this?

“Before getting pregnant with Aurora, I was a shop assistant in a mall. After stopping in the year I assisted my little girl, I resumed the same business. With the second pregnancy and the birth of my son I tried to work again, but I had to leave him all day at the nursery or with the grandparents. So, with the arrival of the last one, I decided to leave my job permanently, because I wanted to dedicate myself entirely to them. It was my choice, because I wanted my children with all my soul and I wanted to live them ”.

How her husband coped with this terrible loss?

“He was exceptional. With my sister, after Aurora’s death and before I returned home, they removed all the machinery from the room: I had set up a sort of home hospital. He took care to get the room back to how it was originally and was always very close to me. But the night when she died, in the hospital, she said something to me: ‘Don’t tell me anything, I don’t want the details’. She felt so bad that she didn’t even want to read the book. He preferred not to know many things. The nurses always asked me how it was going between us, because they explained to me that most of the couples who suffered this loss, who had children who were sick, separated. But really, my husband has never ever left me alone “.

What do you feel like saying to a mother dealing with the loss of a child?

“If parents are told that their child cannot go on, has no hope of survival, I would like to tell them never to leave him for a moment, to give him all the love possible, without letting him know that these are the only moments that they will spend together. Although my daughter was practically a vegetable, I dressed her every day with the most beautiful dresses of her, I told her fairy tales, we watched cartoons together, I continuously sang songs to her. I was trying to make her feel like a child like any other. So this is what I feel like saying to these mothers and fathers: to enjoy the child until the end, making him laugh, making him participate in a normal life “.