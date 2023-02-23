“It depends on the president of Congress,” said the spokesman for Vox in Congress, Iván Espinosa | The formation of Abascal announced this Wednesday that it will register the motion with the economist Ramón Tamames as a candidate for the Presidency

Vox spokesman in Congress, Ivan Espinosahas assured this Thursday that he does not know when the motion of censure promoted by his party against the Government of Pedro Sánchez could be debated and has indicated that “that depends on the president of Congress”, Meritxell Batet.

“When she says, it will be,” Espinosa responded to journalists in the Congress hall when asked if Vox had any calculations on the date of the debate.

Vox announced yesterday that next Monday, February 27, it will register the motion of censure against Sánchez with the economist Ramón Tamames as candidate for the Presidency of the Government, an initiative that foreseeably will not prosper as it lacks the necessary support.

“That will have to be seen”, warned Espinosa, who has invited to listen first “what Professor Tamames has to say” in the debate of which It will be the sixth motion of no confidence in democracy and the second promoted by the party of Santiago Abascal.

His parliamentary spokesman has referred to the candidate as “a figure undoubtedly linked to the Transition” with a “really extraordinary” knowledge of economics and politics.

Regarding the economist’s advanced age, close to 90, he stressed that it is worth listening to an older person.

“We don’t always listen to our elders And at Vox we always have that desire, to listen to those who came before us, to those who know more than us, to those who have more experience. I am very interested in listening to Mr. Tamames”, he highlighted.

ERC calls the motion “nonsense”

The ERC spokesman in Congress, Gabriel Rufián, during a press conference in the Lower House. | PS

ERC spokesperson in Congress, Gabriel Ruffianhas branded the motion of censure this Thursday as “nonsense”, stressing that the objective of those of Santiago Abascal, the “extreme right”, is “to make noise”.

It was this Tuesday when Tamames and Vox reached an agreement for the former PCE militant to be the candidate for the motion of no confidence in the Lower House against the coalition government. In a statement, Abascal justified the initiative alluding to the need to call elections and “give back the word to the Spaniards.”

“A nonsense,” said Rufián before the media in the corridor of Congress, where he has assured that “the extreme right” does not want to “build or govern” but rather “make noise”.

In any case, the spokesman has guaranteed that his formation will listen to what he has to say Tamames, of whom he has said that he has a “curious vital and political history”.