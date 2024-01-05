Motion of censure and calls for resignation, a very dark outlook for the Minister of Sports Astrid Rodríguez due to the loss of the Pan American Games

Minister of Sports Faces Calls for Resignation After Loss of 2027 Pan American Games Hosting Rights

The fallout from the news that Barranquilla has lost the right to host the 2027 Pan American Games continues, with the political world demanding answers and accountability from the Colombian government and the Minister of Sports, Astrid Rodríguez.

The controversy stems from the decision by Panam Sports to strip Colombia of the hosting rights for the games after the government failed to make a payment of almost four million dollars to the organization. This loss has ignited a firestorm of criticism, with many calling for Rodríguez’s resignation as a result.

Senator María Fernanda Cabal, speaking for the Democratic Center, was particularly forceful in her calls for Rodríguez’s resignation, indicating that the government’s actions, or lack thereof, have had a highly detrimental impact on the country and its economy.

The Minister of Sports, however, has defended the government’s position, claiming that Colombia was able to make the payment but chose to do so at a later date to facilitate a quicker disbursement of funds. Despite this explanation, Rodríguez is now facing a motion of censure in Congress.

Several senators have publicly announced their intentions to take action against Rodríguez, with Cambio Radical’s David Luna preparing a formal motion of censure and Jairo Castellanos of the En Marcha Party calling for an explanation in the Senate of the Republic.

Even members of the sports and journalistic community have voiced their outrage at the loss of the games, with Carlos Antonio Vélez publicly denouncing the Petro Government and calling out the negligence that led to this decision. Representative Víctor Manuel Salcedo echoed these sentiments, stating that the government’s failure to fulfill its obligations related to the games is nothing short of an international blunder.

The drastic nature of this decision has prompted widespread condemnation of the actions of the Colombian government. Critics argue that repeated warnings and requests for action went unheeded, resulting in the loss of a major international sporting event and significant financial losses for the country as a whole.

In light of these developments, calls for accountability and resignation will likely continue until a satisfactory explanation is provided by the Minister of Sports and the government as a whole.

