Jack Miller conquers the pole position of the Misano Grand Prix. The official Ducati rider places himself in front of his team-mate Francesco Bagnaia, who, however, will be forced to start from fifth position tomorrow due to a three-position penalty after a ‘dangerous’ maneuver during FP1. So the front row is all Ducati which will be completed by Enea Bastianini (Gresini team) and Marco Bezzecchi (Pramac team). The world leader Fabio Quartararo does not go beyond an eighth time, followed by rival Aleix Espargaro. This is the starting grid of the San Marino Grand Prix: 1 Miller, 2 Bastianini, 3 Bezzecchi, 4 Vinales, 5 Bagnaia, 6 Zarco, 7 Marini, 8 Quartararo, 9 A. Espargaro, 10 Oliveira, 11 Morbidelli, 12 Rins, 13 Martin, 14 Di Giannantonio, 15 B. Binder, 16 A. Marquez, 17 Pirro, 18 Dovizioso, 19 P. Espargaro, 20 Bradl, 21 D. Binder, 22 Nakagami, 23 Watanabe, 24 Gardner, 25 Fernandez.