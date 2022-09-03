Home Sports Moto Gp: Miller on pole at Misano, first Bastianini and Bezzecchi
Sports

Moto Gp: Miller on pole at Misano, first Bastianini and Bezzecchi

by admin
Moto Gp: Miller on pole at Misano, first Bastianini and Bezzecchi

Jack Miller conquers the pole position of the Misano Grand Prix. The official Ducati rider places himself in front of his team-mate Francesco Bagnaia, who, however, will be forced to start from fifth position tomorrow due to a three-position penalty after a ‘dangerous’ maneuver during FP1. So the front row is all Ducati which will be completed by Enea Bastianini (Gresini team) and Marco Bezzecchi (Pramac team). The world leader Fabio Quartararo does not go beyond an eighth time, followed by rival Aleix Espargaro. This is the starting grid of the San Marino Grand Prix: 1 Miller, 2 Bastianini, 3 Bezzecchi, 4 Vinales, 5 Bagnaia, 6 Zarco, 7 Marini, 8 Quartararo, 9 A. Espargaro, 10 Oliveira, 11 Morbidelli, 12 Rins, 13 Martin, 14 Di Giannantonio, 15 B. Binder, 16 A. Marquez, 17 Pirro, 18 Dovizioso, 19 P. Espargaro, 20 Bradl, 21 D. Binder, 22 Nakagami, 23 Watanabe, 24 Gardner, 25 Fernandez.

See also  Ivrea, another prohibitive match Fort Monferrato arrives Sunday at Diego Santi

You may also like

Tessiore, still satisfactions Bosonin is super

Real Madrid-Betis 2-1, goal by Vinicius, Rodrygo and...

Bertram, more lights than shadows in his debut...

The Pdhae begins in Chieri Match early on...

Formula 1, Gp Olanda: pole position per Max...

US Open | Medvedev beat Wu Yibing and...

Us Open, Serena Williams loses and leaves the...

Yang Yi talks about Zhao Rui’s 1-year C-type...

Serie B: Inzaghi overwhelms Palermo. Benevento corsair in...

Voghe, the Cantù freshman for the debut at...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy