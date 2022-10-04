Riding the new Moto Morini Seiemmezzo in the two declinations in the price list: the naked Str and the scrambler Scr. The price is interesting: 6,990 euros for the smooth and 7,399 euros for the semi-chunky two-wheeler

Andrea Brambilla – Milano

Even if under the dress they are the same, seen from the outside the Moto Morini Seiemmezzo Str and Scr are completely different. Going in order we start with the naked Str, a bike that shows accurate details as well as a sporty style. Truncated tail, road tires and spoked wheels to wink at a young and dynamic audience.

The Scr instead adopts a small front fender, leather-colored saddle, a smoked mini fairing, a golden fork and mounts spoked wheels that give a nice visual impact. The standard equipment for both versions is truly complete, which includes full LED headlights, the 5-inch Tft color display, backlit buttons and Bluetooth connection for the phone. Both models are able to mix well some “classic” details, such as the round headlight, with a modern and captivating image. The pencil of the “made in Italy” designers is evident: even before getting on the saddle these bikes are popular.

Chassis and mechanics — Both the Seiemmezzo Str and the Scr use the 649 cc twin-cylinder engine of the X-Cape, specially calibrated for this new model. An engine that is capable of delivering 61 horsepower at 8,250 rpm with a torque of 54 Nm at 7,000 rpm which reaches a maximum speed of around 170 km / h. The frame is made of steel, the Kayaba suspensions are adjustable while the front fork measures a good 43 mm. The braking system is signed by Brembo, with 298 mm discs and floating calipers at the front and 255 disc at the rear, and is equipped with an Abs by Bosch system. As for the size of the rims for both versions, we find an 18-inch front with a 17 ”tire at the rear. This decision was made to offer an easy and intuitive riding style for anyone who rides, whether experienced or novice. The choice favors the simplicity of handling the bike and not the lean angles. See also Pont Donnaz, a hard obstacle in Muro Sanremese to be demolished

How are they doing — The new Moto Morini offers a saddle – handlebar – footrest triangulation that is comfortable even for those who are not particularly tall, thanks to a ground clearance of only 810 mm. The handlebar of the naked is positioned lower than the Scr which has a riding position closer to the enduro world. The engine is full-bodied and ready even at low revs and allows, especially in the city, to move without having to use the gearbox too much. The clutch works well even if it is not particularly soft while the gearbox and is ready in any situation, even when you increase the pace. The Seiemmezzo Str appreciates roads with mixed-fast corners where, more than power, you need handling. The scrambler, on the other hand, also thanks to the standard knobby wheels, is not afraid of getting dirty with mud, taking into account that it is a bike made to tackle undemanding off-road routes. The lack of engine maps and traction control are not felt, thanks to the smoothness of the twin-cylinder delivery that does not need to be kept at bay.

Conclusion — The Seimmezzo is a motorcycle “made as it should” that is recognized for its style and is appreciated for a simple and fun ride. It is a vehicle, whatever its configuration, designed to be used every day in the city instead of maxi scooters or as a Sunday bike to go for laps in the company of other motorcyclists. And this is precisely its secret: to be polyvalent and to be able to satisfy the most disparate needs. See also CBA Comprehensive News: Shanghai overtakes Beijing Enterprises Guangsha and Leaps Guangdong

Prices — An important added value of these new Moto Morini is certainly the price: € 6,990 for the Str and € 7,399 for the Scr ex-dealer.

Pros and cons — Like it : instinctive driving, refined style and attractive price.

: instinctive driving, refined style and attractive price. Do not like: vibrations at high revs, just enough power.

Data sheet — Below is the technical sheet of the Moto Morini Seiemmezzo Scr (Str).

Moto Morini Seiemmezzo Scr (Str) Motor twin cylinder in line Displacement 649 cc Power 61 hp at 8,250 rpm Maximum torque 54 Nm a 7.000 giri/minute Dimensions lunghezza 2.150 mm, larghezza 890 mm, altezza 1.155 mm (2.150 mm x 820 mm x 1.120 mm) Wheelbase 1.425 mm Saddle height 810 mm Weight 200 kg Full speed 170 km/h Prezzo 7,390 euros (6,990 euros)