A record day. Before starting the season next weekend, Moto2 e Moto3 they closed the tests preceding the start of 2023 racing with times below those officially recognized as world records Portimao track for the two categories. The beautiful, beautiful news is that in Moto3 it was an Italian who succeeded, ours Riccardo Rossi Of Sic58 Racing Team. Throughout the tests Rossi was consistently among the best riders, but he had never been in front of everyone. Now is the time to try to make the leap in the race as well. Romano Fenatififth, is also a good confirmation to hope to build the future of our motorcycling from the smallest category.