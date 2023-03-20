A record day. Before starting the season next weekend, Moto2 e Moto3 they closed the tests preceding the start of 2023 racing with times below those officially recognized as world records Portimao track for the two categories. The beautiful, beautiful news is that in Moto3 it was an Italian who succeeded, ours Riccardo Rossi Of Sic58 Racing Team. Throughout the tests Rossi was consistently among the best riders, but he had never been in front of everyone. Now is the time to try to make the leap in the race as well. Romano Fenatififth, is also a good confirmation to hope to build the future of our motorcycling from the smallest category.
In Moto2 Pedro Acosta sets record
Il record in Moto2 came instead from the ruler of the preseason, Pedro Acosta. It’s true, too Aldeguer with Boscoscuro e canet lapped under the official record of Raul Fernandez, but Acosta seems to have made it clear that he is the rider to beat this year in a category where we will focus a lot on Tony Arbolino, sixth, always in shape and ready to change the predictions in the race. The road is long for our riders, but with such a start pe we also dream thanks to our nursery to produce the Bagnaias of tomorrow.