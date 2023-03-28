Daniel Holgado won the first race of the Moto3 season at portimaobut was buffered by Joel Kelso after crossing the finish line. An absurd accident precisely because it occurred after the grand prix was over. Immediately after crossing the finish line, Holgado indulged in the celebrations for the triumph he had just achieved and slowed down, taking his hands off the wheel: after all, it was his first win in career. Meanwhile Kelso, who finished the race in nona position, was coming from behind and didn’t notice his colleague’s deceleration. In trying to remove the tear-off, i.e. the film of the helmet that allows clear visibility on the track, the rider of the Prüstel GP he didn’t see Holgado on the trajectory and he rear-ended him.

Read Also Marc Marquez undergoes surgery on his right hand: because the MotoGP must stop him

Although it was the Spaniard Holgado who was hit, it was the Australian driver who suffered the worst of the accident. Immediately in great pain on the ground, Kelso was promptly rescued on the track and taken to the hospital. Bad news for him: fracture of the left tibia and of right ankle. This means that it will not be able to be in Argentina next week for the second leg of the season. Updates on his condition are awaited.