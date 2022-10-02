In the small in Buriram the Roman of the Leopard prevails who shortens from the leader of the World Championship Izan Guevara, 5th, going to -49 with three races to go. Excellent podium for Riccardo Rossi with the Sic58 team, behind Sasaki. 4th Nepa, 7th Migno, out Garcia

Massimo Brizzi – Milano

Dennis Foggia teases Izan Guevara. In Buriram the Roman of Honda Leopard prevails in the Moto3 GP of Thailand, captures the fourth success of the season, the third of the last six races, and moves to -49 from Izan Guevara, fifth, who remains firmly in the lead of the World Championship. At the finish line, after a race always managed in the lead, Foggia precedes the Japanese of the Max Racing Team, Ayumu Sasaki, and an excellent Riccardo Rossi (Squadra Corse Sic58), on the first podium of the season. Good performance of the other Italians, with Stefano Nepa brilliant fourth after a strong race and Andrea Migno seventh, relegated one place after the finish.

match point — With a view to the world championship, the fall of Sergio Garcia on the first lap, hit by Adrian Fernandez and then stopped under the threat of a black flag, opens the doors to the World Championship for Izan Guevara: the Spaniard of GasGas does the maximum of his possibilities, often involved in close combat with Nepa, Diogo Moreira (6th), Migno and Jaume Masia (8th), and stretches towards the crown. Now, three races to go, Guevara has, as mentioned, 49 points over Foggia, 56 over Garcia and 71 over Sasaki: at Phillip Island he has his first match point. See also Panthers without rhythm Fatum, small yellow

the race — Way in the sign of the poleman Foggia, who flies on Sasaki and Jaume Masia. I stretch soon blocked by the return of Munoz, Rossi and Moreira who go to compete for the positions of the podium. A mistake by Dennis 10 laps from the end, at the last corner, opens the doors to Sasaki: it is the only thrill of his otherwise impeccable conduct. Foggia takes the space of a straight to pass the lead again and peremptorily hold the position until the finish line. Behind him Sasaki wins the fight with Rossi for second place: the Italian tries to attack at the last corner, but goes wide and leaves room for the Japanese to pass over.