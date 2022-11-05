The stamp of the champion. The last pole of 2022 in Moto3 is by Izan Guevara, who has already worn the rainbow jersey for some time and who is at the fifth start at the pole of the season. It will be the Spaniard of GasGas Aspar who will start in front of everyone in the GP of the Valencian Community of small: with a time of 1.38.479 Guevara precedes Deniz Oncu by 46 thousandths and Sergio Garcia by 175/1000. The best of the Italians is Dennis Foggia, seventh at 0.377.