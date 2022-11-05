The new champion sets the best time in qualifying, ahead of the Turkish and Sergio Garcia. Dennis is the best of Italians
by the correspondent Massimo Brizzi
– valencia (spain)
The stamp of the champion. The last pole of 2022 in Moto3 is by Izan Guevara, who has already worn the rainbow jersey for some time and who is at the fifth start at the pole of the season. It will be the Spaniard of GasGas Aspar who will start in front of everyone in the GP of the Valencian Community of small: with a time of 1.38.479 Guevara precedes Deniz Oncu by 46 thousandths and Sergio Garcia by 175/1000. The best of the Italians is Dennis Foggia, seventh at 0.377.
the top ten
—
To complete the top ten, fourth time for Ayumu Sasaki (0.175), passed from Q1, then fifth Diogo Moreira (0.218) and sixth Ivan Ortolà (0.318). Eighth Tatsuki Suzuki at 0.396, then Ryusei Yamanaka (0.448) and John McPhee (+0.470).
from q1 and penalties
—
Promoted by Q1 Ayumu Sasaki (1: 38.857), as mentioned, ahead of Jaume Masia (+0.239), David Munoz (+0.323) and Nicola Carraro (+0.411), but with Masia sanctioned together with Kaito Toba for the fist fight at the end of the Free 3 with the start from the pit lane and a long lap penalty in the race. So the other Italians in the first 18: 12th time for Riccardo Rossi and 18th for Nicola Fabio Carraro.