The story that saw Tom Booth-Amos as protagonist was incredible: the Briton was attacked by his Moto3 team after the Thailand GP. He had never talked about it until a video released on the net reopened the case

Federico Mariani

Attacked by his team in Moto3 after a complaint related to his bike. All true, unfortunately. The protagonist of this story is the British driver Tom Booth-Amos, currently engaged in the Supersport World Championship. So far, no one had noticed the crime dating back to the 2019 Thailand GP, when the then 23-year-old was driving the Ktm of the Cip team. Not even Booth-Amos himself had mentioned it. The truth has emerged in the last few hours, with a video posted by former driver Steve Brogan on Twitter.

dynamics — The very short film of 13 seconds begins with Tom intent to start inside the garage after retiring in the race, which occurred due to a technical problem dictated by an error of the mechanics. The pilot, still wearing his helmet, talks to one of his men about him, but, as soon as he enters the garage, he is attacked and insulted. A surreal scene. And what makes you shiver are the words of Booth-Amos himself on social media about this video that soon went viral: “It’s just one of the things that happened that year, people don’t know what’s going on behind the cameras”.

revelation — Tom's explanation takes on worrying tones, when he reveals the reason that prompted him not to tell anything: "There were a lot of problems with the team that year that I never talked about. I was calm only to try to keep the place also in 2020: my dream was to stay in that paddock ". Hence the decision not to tell the story after the race: "I didn't say anything to anyone, not even Dorna or my management at the time". A three-year silence, until the appearance of an unequivocal video.