Alex, guest of the episode, makes the cards for the World Championship: “I see a two-person fight, but how much I admire Espargaro, and Miller without the crash at Misano …”. Meanwhile, he develops the Ducati MotoE (“Va fortissimo”) and pulls the ears of the riders on the Clinica Mobile: “Too bad their silence”

Beautiful, beautiful, we would have signed at the beginning of the season to have a World Championship that with three races from the end is practically zero, with two drivers Francesco Bagnaia and Fabio Quartararo close, very close in the standings, the third, Aleix Espargaro, clinging with his teeth to what he knows is perhaps the only opportunity of his career, and two others, Enea Bastianini and Jack Miller, a little further away but not very far away. Talking about the GP of Thailand together with Paolo Ianieri and Zoran Filicic in this episode of MotoG-Podcast this week is Alex De Angelis, a good past in 125, 250, Moto2, MotoGP and finally MotoE, which today is studying to become federal instructor, he fielded his team of under 14s and, since he had some time left, he is also test driver of the Ducati MotoE which will debut next year. “When I try having the track all to myself, with ten engineers who listen to me, take note and immediately modify the bike, you understand what it means to work for a factory team – explains De Angelis -. The motorbike? It is not comparable to the Energica which had adapted an existing road, the Ducati was designed for the track, the times were faster right from the start and in recent months we have already filed 1 ”5”. See also Zhang Mengqiu: Efforts will eventually pay off, now if you don't fight, when will you fight?

irreplaceable mobile clinic — The Sammarinese, 4 world championship victories and 40 podiums (“At the beginning I made too many mistakes and this led me to be too careful and to make a lot of second places”) starts in his chat with a thank you to the Mobile Clinic of Dr. Michele Zasa , which next year will no longer be in the World Cup because it will be replaced by the Spanish Quiron Salud. “He The silence of all the riders amazed me too. You can’t fight Dorna, but a simple message from the drivers would have been enough to understand how much the Clinic has served in recent years not only during the races, but also when we went to be examined and treated during the week. I am not saying that the new doctors will not be prepared, but that special feeling with doctors and physiotherapists not only from a medical point of view but also from a psychological point of view, will never be recreated “.

Japanese disappeared — Speaking of the World Cup that is approaching the final stages, De Angelis proves to be an attentive observer. “I’m not surprised how strong the Ducati is, if anything, how much the Japanese are disappearing. The Italian bikes have always been fighting at the front in all categories, but they did it against the Japanese bikes that are no longer there. Quartararo’s race? The Yamaha struggles a lot on the water, but if you look at Morbidelli’s gap, he too hasn’t done everything he could. I don’t think he’s been sleeping a lot lately, but Fabio is one who has often made a difference, let’s see if it’s just a lost moment or what ”. See also Pozzecco challenges his past "Beware of their outsiders"

glacial sin and what aleix … — Bagnaia applauds, “and on Sunday I would not have wanted to be in his shoes, because you are there 3rd close to the first two, you would like to attack, but the first race you crashed and so you have to be careful, plus you have two more behind you ready to attack you. You are between a rock and a hard place. Zarco? It was difficult and risky to pass in those conditions, if he attacked and knocked Pecco off he would have lost the 2023 bike ”. Di Espargaro, De Angelis has “an extreme admiration ever since he raced with CRTs and was fast. Except with the Suzuki, which was perhaps not his bike, he has always placed himself behind his teammate ”.

Miller, too bad for misano — Of the other two who are fighting for the championship, he really likes Bastianini, “who is very strong for me, but this season no one would have bet on him”, as for Miller, “Jack and Pecco are a fantastic couple, you see that smiles between them are real and not fake like so many other couples. It’s a shame their team splits. For the title at the moment I see a two-man championship, I don’t see too much space for the others, and I’m sorry for Miller, who without the crash at Misano would now also be there very close to the leaders and it would have been fantastic ”. And how does it end between two Sundays in Australia? “Primo Marquez ahead of Bagnaia and Miller”. See also Europa League, Eintracht-West Ham and Rangers-Leipzig semi-finals