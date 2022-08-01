The rider from the Marche won the title with Suzuki after years of back and forth with the Japanese manufacturer. A serious accident would have stopped his career only a year later, but still today he is considered one of the champions of the World Championship

Massimo Falcioni – Milano

Forty years have passed since that 1st August 1982 when Franco Uncini triumphed in the 500m race at the British GP at the Silverstone circuit, winning the world title in the premier class with three races to spare. A bright day for the then 27-year-old driver from Recanati, fifth triumph of the season, a bad day for his main opponent, the 31-year-old American, already three times world champion Kenny Roberts, out due to a crash. Finally riding the coveted Suzuki 2-stroke 4-cylinder official (the Japanese manufacturer did not want to give it to him because he considered the rider from Recanati too thin) managed by the team of Roberto Gallina, Uncini proved to be the number one, not only of the very strong Italian riders (in the lead Marco Lucchinelli, Virginio Ferrari, Graziano Rossi), but of drivers from all over the world, starting with the English captained by Barry Sheene and the Americans starring the Martian cowboy Kenny Roberts.

the hook accident — Uncini, a person with his feet on the ground and of great balance, a technical and substantial driver, without crickets in his head, had his strong point in entering the corners and therefore knew how to exploit the special front end of that portentous racing car of the Hamamatsu house. Uncini will not have much time to celebrate and put that golden season to good use because on 20 June 1983 at the Dutch GP on the Assen circuit he will be involved in a very serious accident, hit on the ground, in full, after a violent high side, by the rookie Wayne Gardner. The accident was caused by the characteristics of the new Suzuki engine. Uncini recalls: “An engine with an old petrol shift behavior, first empty, and then a lot of horsepower all together”. From there the great flight with yet another shot in the air. In the impact Uncini lost his rainbow helmet remaining lifeless on the asphalt. Transported in serious condition (severe head injuries, fractured ribs and a hematoma between heart and lung) to the hospital in nearby Groningen, he overcame the bad moment thanks to his strong fiber and great determination. In fact, discharged after ten days from the Dutch hospital and spent a not short further period of hospitalization in Italy, he was back in good shape. He will compete for another two competitive seasons, but without reaching the previous levels also due to the lack of competitive bikes, so much so that he definitively attacked his helmet in 1985. “I have to tell the truth – Uncini will later say – after a few years I regretted my choice, but now it was like this “. See also One arrest and three complaints Some policemen were bruised

who is hooks — Franco Uncini, born in Civitanova Marche on 9 March 1955 but in his youth always in his beloved and splendid Recanati, was particularly attracted to the races of what at the time were called “supermoto”. After a brief start-up phase, he immediately made his way onto the track riding a Laverda 750 SFC, winning the prestigious Capitoline Cup in 1974 on the Vallelunga circuit in Rome. Two years after the great leap in the world championship with the Yamaha 250 and 350 with a placement in the Spanish GP. Moving to Harley Davidson in 1977 in a badly managed cohabitation with Walter Villa, he won two Grands Prix (Monza and Brno) in 250 becoming vice world champion behind Mario Lega on Morbidelli. Back the following year with the Yamaha 250 and 350, after poor results he made the leap to 500 with his own private team (but of great quality also for the technical support of a magician such as Mario Ciamberlini) riding a Suzuki with which stands out as the best private individual (5th in 1979 and 4th in 1980). As already mentioned, Suzuki did not decide to entrust the Italian rider with one of its official 4-cylinders due to Franco’s physique “too thin to push a 500 of this power to the limit”. Uncini’s answer is dry and famous: “The bike must be driven, not broken in two”. 1981 is all uphill, with crashes and injuries on the bad-cheeked Suzuki, already rejected by Wil Hartog.

the rise of hooks — The right push comes with the departure from Suzuki towards the Honda of the world champion Marco Lucchinelli. Suzuki finally says yes and Franco repays his trust by winning big, with a super bike “sewn on”, the 1982 500 world championship with five triumphs in Austria, Holland, Yugoslavia, Great Britain, Italy. Twenty years will have to pass to see another Italian at the top of the premier class again when Valentino Rossi wins the title in 2001. That was the last phase of the glorious and tragic epic of motorcycling of “Days of Courage”. Italian motorcycling brought with it the difficult legacy of Giacomo Agostini with his 15 world titles. See also Three other Lions negativized Thus Padovani on the Dragons "Discipline and a lot of physicality"

the legacy of agostini — It is due to the “four musketeers” Lucchinelli, Uncini, Ferrari and Graziano Rossi, if the “tricolor” hovered in the stands of the world circuits, attracting crowds from every language and district everywhere. Characters and drivers different from each other: Lucky and Graziano, two ingenious “overhead” handles of an over-revving eccentricity. Franco and Virginio, alternatives to the two friends-opponents, two “gentlemen” with overalls and helmets. In particular, Franco Uncini appeared beyond “serious” way, however also on the pilot track of great fairness while not sparing harpoons to enemies and friends: a Dovizioso ante litteram. In fact, the four musketeers reflected the characteristics of the Italians, with their strengths and weaknesses. Franco Uncini remained in the lap of the great races. For years he has been at the top of the MotoGP organization, responsible for safety, primarily wanted by Carmelo Ezpeleta, Ceo Dorna. What to say: the right person in the right place. A driver and a person of quality.