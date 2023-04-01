Marc Marquez will not be at the start of Argentina: the Spanish rider suffered an intra-articular compound fracture of the first metacarpal of the thumb of his right hand in the accident on the 3rd lap of the Portuguese GP with Miguel Oliveira and will not take part in next weekend . ‘My mistake, they rightly gave me 2 long lap penalties for the next race’, admitted the Honda rider, who by wrong braking had run over the Portuguese of Aprilia RNF. Here is the photo sequence of the accident THE VIDEO OF THE ACCIDENT