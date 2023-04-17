Home » MotoGP, Aleix Espargaró crashes immediately in the Austin GP: “Problem with the lowering device”
MotoGP, Aleix Espargaró crashes immediately in the Austin GP: “Problem with the lowering device”

The Aprilia captain explains the crash on the first lap in the Austin GP: “I had good pace, there was a good chance of fighting for the podium, but at the start I had a problem with the lowering device and the bike remained low in the whole first part of the lap, it’s the same problem as Raul Fernandez In my opinion I’m going faster than last year, I was among the best in my worst track, but I’m not collecting any points, I hope I have more luck because the bike it’s really good”

THE FALL OF ALEIX ESPARGARÓ

