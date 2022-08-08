Home Sports MotoGP, Aleix Espargaro: there is a fracture in the heel
MotoGP, Aleix Espargaro: there is a fracture in the heel

MotoGP, Aleix Espargaro: there is a fracture in the heel

After the checks carried out in Barcelona on the Aprilia rider, 9th in the British GP, an injury to the heel of his right foot was found. No operations, but 7 days of rest: the goal is to show up at the Austrian GP on 21 August in the best conditions

Aleix Espargaro finished 9th in the British GP at Silverstone with a fractured heel. This is what emerged from the medical checks carried out today at the Dexeus Hospital in Barcelona by the Aprilia rider, second in the World Championship with 22 points from Fabio Quartararo.

the injury

In fact, Aleix Espargaro was diagnosed with a fractured heel of his right foot which was remedied in the terrible high-side during the Silverstone Free4. An accident that did not prevent him from taking part in the stoic qualifications and the race, which ended in ninth position just behind the world leader Fabio Quartararo.

no intervention, the focus is on Austria

Aleix Espargaro’s injury does not require the use of surgical treatments: he has been prescribed 7 days of absolute rest during which he will have to use crutches to avoid loading and straining the injured foot. The goal now is to go to the next race weekend (19-21 August, in Austria) in the best physical conditions.

