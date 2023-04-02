One week away from the bumper cars of portimaothe MotoGp is in Argentina for the second appointment of World 2023. All against Francesco Bagnaia, the world champion who dominated sprint races and grand prix in Portugal. The circuit of Rio Hondo Hot Springs it had been hunting territory of Marc Marquez (3 victories) who, however, is among those absent due to injury: they also do not participate Miguel Oliveira (victim of Marquez’s madness), Aeneas Bastianini e Pol Espargaro. Last year, however, the victory wasAprilia that with Alex espargaró he collected his first historic success in MotoGp.

Running in Argentina, for the Italian enthusiasts the highlights of the weekend are all concentrated between late afternoon and evening. Saturday’s qualifying sessions preceding the sprint race begin at 15.45while the Sunday program is inaugurated at ore 16 from Moto3. As always, you can follow everything live on Sky e Now: the trials, qualifications and races of the three classes, including the Sprint Race, are available on Sky Sport MotoGP and Sky Sport Uno, as well as streaming on SkyGo and precisely on Now. Clearly up TV8 instead, only the sprint race will be broadcast (live) and the three Sunday grand prix in deferred.

The weekend programme

Saturday 1st April – Sky and Now

1.35 pm: free practice 3 Moto3

2.20 p.m.: free practice 3 Moto2

3.05 pm: 3 MotoGP free practice sessions

3.45 pm: MotoGP qualifying

5.45 pm: Moto3 qualifying

6.40 pm: Moto2 qualifying

Ore 20: gara sprint MotoGP

Saturday 1st April – TV8

Ore 20: gara sprint MotoGP



Sunday 2 April – Sky and Now

Ore 14.40: warm up Moto3, Moto2, MotoGP

4 pm: Moto3 race

5.15 pm: Moto2 race

7 pm: MotoGP race

Sunday 2 April – TV8

18.05: Moto3 race

7.20 pm: Moto2 race

21.05: MotoGP race