The Piedmontese from Ducati to Sky Sport: “I hope he helps me because he is good because he is very analytical. I think that he, Stoner, Lorenzo and Pedrosa are the ones who could most influence as coach”

– aragon (spain)

“I asked Valentino to coach me, but he still doesn’t feel like it. Let’s see if over time he will be able to help me again. I asked him if he will be able to come to some races, to see me from the outside and cheer for me from coach, he replied that when he comes he will help me. We hope that next year he will come more often, he is good as a coach. ” So the Ducati rider Francesco Pecco Bagnaia during an interview with Sky Sport.

the magnificent 4 — “In my opinion there are four riders who can really make a difference, because as rivals they made the difference, bringing some improvements, seeing the track in a different way: Valentino Rossi, Casey Stoner, Dani Pedrosa and Jorge Lorenzo – the Ducati rider continues. – I think that Stoner and Rossi can be two immense advantages in the role of coach, the same goes for Pedrosa “.

"Lorenzo is different – he continues – he can help you because he has always had a vision of things ahead of everyone, like Marc Marquez. If I ever managed to bring Rossi with me as a coach, it would be incredible stuff: Vale is very good in this role. because he has always been very analytical about everything, he can see things well, even from home ".