Francesco “Pecco” Bagnaia is the new MotoGP world champion. To be crowned champion it was enough to remain standing and so it was. A ninth place never so sweet, five positions behind Quartararo, rival in this race for the title. Even if the Frenchman had crossed the finish line first, the Ducati rider would have only needed to finish fourteenth to take home the first place.

The rider, a native of Turin, is the first Italian to win a title since Valentino Rossi. It was since 2009 that a rider from our country hadn’t won a title. Since 2007 Ducati hadn’t taken home a title, the last one to do so was Casey Stoner. But the historical appeals do not stop there: “Pecco” is the second rider to take home the world championship on the saddle of an Italian motorcycle. The last was Giacomo Agostini in 1972 on Mv Augusta.

On the eve of the race he said that compared to four years earlier, when he won the Moto2 title, he has “matured” and “manages emotions better. Here, however, we are talking about MotoGP ».