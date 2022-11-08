He was so tired, hungry, totally drained of all energy, that Francesco Bagnaia on Sunday evening was the first of all to give up. It was not even one in the morning when, while the Ducati men were giving themselves to dances with often questionable styles, Pecco approached Domizia Castagnini, his girlfriend, and whispered to her: “Dudi, I can’t take it anymore, let’s go to sleep”. To “complicate” things, in addition to the fact that immediately after the race he underwent a marathon of television interviews, first and with print media, then; in addition to having attended the gala at the end of the championship, in which he affixed his plaque to the trophy of world champions; besides having practically not dined; in addition to all this, then here is that in the moment of collective toast, the cap of the magnum that was uncorked ended up dry on his forehead, increasing a stupor already in an advanced phase. “I also took a bite of cold, I was not very well” says Pecco the next day, when on the circuit named after Ricardo Tormo the night has already fallen for a while, with a sparkling full moon lighting up a paddock in which all day long the riders moved from one team to another, while inside the garage the mechanics were preparing the new bikes that today took to the track for a long-awaited day of testing, in which those with a technical advantage (read Ducati) will try to keep it, while those in difficulty (all the others) will look for solutions to reduce the disadvantage.