Listen to the audio version of the article

Francesco “Pecco” Bagnaia, won the MotoGP world title, the premier class of motorcycling. At the GP of Valencia, in Spain, the Ducati rider finished eighth at the end of the twentieth and last race on the calendar won by Alex Rins on Suzuki ahead of Brad Binder’s KTM and Jorge Martin’s Pramac. Fourth was Fabio Quartararo who needed the victory to defend the title won in 2021 in the event of a fall by Bagnaia or a placement of the Turin driver beyond 14th place. Bagnaia is the first Italian rider to win the title on an Italian motorcycle 50 years after Giacomo Agostini’s triumph in Mv Agusta. The world title returns to Italy 13 years after Valentino Rossi’s last triumph (2009); Ducati had not won in the premier class since 2007, when it won with Australian Casey Stoner.

“It was the hardest race of my life, I wanted to finish in the top five today, then I started to suffer a lot during the race. I am very happy, it was a beautiful day. I repeat: I am very happy ”. So Bagnaia, to the microphones of Sky, after having won the title of MotoGP world champion riding an Italian motorcycle, the Ducati. “A historic day for our sport. Francesco “Pecco” Bagnaia and Ducati are MotoGP world champions: an Italian rider on an Italian bike! Tricolor pride “. this is the comment on Twitter by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

The conquest of the title of world champion in the premier class of motorcycling, which had been missing since 2007, made Borgo Panigale, the district on the outskirts of Bologna where Ducati has its historic headquarters, rejoice. Over a thousand fans attended the decisive MotoGP race in front of the big screen set up at the company headquarters to support Bagnaia and Ducati together: a river of red shirts and caps made up of employees, guests and the many ‘Ducati fans’ of the clubs from various parts of Italy who wanted to celebrate the success (largely predictable on the eve of the gap in the standings) right where the engines with an unmistakable sound are born.