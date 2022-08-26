In the meeting this afternoon in Borgo Panigale, the CEO Domenicali, the CEO Corse Dall’Igna and the diesse Ciabatti have chosen: Enea will be Pecco’s companion in the official MotoGP team, while Martin will remain in the Pramac team with Zarco

Ducati has chosen its future. Enea Bastianini will be Francesco Bagnaia’s companion in 2023. The final decision came at the end of the meeting that was held this afternoon at the Ducati headquarters in Borgo Panigale, with the top management of the Red team, the CEO. Claudio Domenicali, the managing director of Corse, Gigi Dall’Igna and the diesse Paolo Ciabatti, who in the end drew the conclusions. By deciding, at least this is what the results say, in the most logical and obvious way, by promoting the ‘Beast’ in the internal team alongside Bagnaia, replacing Jack Miller, who will wear the official KTM colors for the next two years. Jorge Martin, who was the other candidate for the factory Ducati, will instead remain with Pramac, with Johann Zarco as his partner.

great season — It took longer than logic would say, to promote Bastianini from the Gresini team in the internal one, given that in the initial Borgo Panigale plans, Miller's replacement should have been Martin, for the type of route – Pramac in these years has always been the team that the drivers of the official team have passed through – for a technical speech, since the Spaniard already has a GP22 against Enea's GP21 this season, but also for marketing reasons. But the excellent season disputed by Bastianini, capable so far of winning three victories, with the icing of the pole position last Sunday in Austria (the race which was not concluded due to the breaking of a rim), with 118 points against Martin's 87 at the end. it has led to the right sporting choice, and in some ways also obligatory. And that, after the pairs Andrea Dovizioso-Andrea Iannone (2015-2016) and Dovizioso-Danilo Petrucci (2019-2020) of recent years, will propose an all-Italian pairing. One thing is certain, with Pecco and the Beast, the fans of the Red will have something to enjoy.

it was my dream — Obviously Bastianini was very happy, as he said in the Ducati press release: “I am really very happy to be able to wear the colors of the official Ducati team starting next year. It was my dream and now it has come true. In these two years in MotoGP I have learned and grown a lot and I believe that together with the engineers and men of the Ducati Lenovo Team I can only improve! I thank Claudio, Gigi, Paolo and Davide for trusting me and giving me this incredible opportunity, but I also want to thank Nadia and the whole Gresini team for the great support I received from them in this wonderful season together. I will try to end this 2022 in the best possible way, before tackling my new adventure as an official Ducati rider with the utmost commitment and the right team spirit ”.

big steps forward — As for Dall'Igna, here are his words: "We are really happy to have Bastianini in the official team. Enea is a highly talented rider who has matured a lot in these two years with Ducati. He has been able to grow quickly, obtaining two podiums in his debut year in MotoGP and then hitting three beautiful victories this year with the Gresini team in Qatar, America and France. We are convinced that next year, as official rider of the Ducati Lenovo Team, he will be able to take another step forward and always be among the protagonists in every race. However, it was not an easy choice, because both Enea and Jorge Martin are two very fast young riders, and it is precisely for this reason that we still wanted to ensure that both have the same material and the same technical support. We are confident that both will be able to demonstrate all their great talent on the track ".