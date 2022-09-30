The race will start next season on the track located in Uttar Pradesh south of New Delhi, in a country where two-wheeled transport represents 75% of the total number of vehicles used daily. Ezpeleta: “Key market for us”

The world championship expands its borders. After the official arrival of the Kazakhstan GP in 2023, from next season the calendar will be enriched by the presence of the Indian GP as well. The MotoGP will therefore debut on the Buddh International Circuit, located in Uttar Pradesh south of New Delhi. The placement on the calendar is to be defined, given that in the provisional draft of the dates for the next season the presence of India was not contemplated, not even with the question mark.

basic motorcycle market — The arrival of the world championship in India, an economic and cultural powerhouse with a population of over 1.4 billion people, is significant, given that there are more than 200 million motorcycles on its roads, with two-wheeled transport counting almost 75% of the total number of vehicles used daily, making the country one of the largest motorcycle markets in the world. The GP at the Buddh International Circuit will therefore bring MotoGP to the heart of this key market, making it more accessible than ever to fans across the country, writing a new chapter in the history of the world championship.

so ezpeleta — This is the comment of Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of Dorna: “We are very proud to announce that the Buddh International Circuit will be in the 2023 calendar. We have many fans in India, a key market for the motorcycle industry and therefore for MotoGP, and we are excited to be able to bring this sport to them. We can’t wait to welcome their fans to see their enthusiasm. ” See also European swimming championships, blue bronze in the mixed synchro of dives