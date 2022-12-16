The CEO of Borgo Panigale at the celebration in Piazza Maggiore in Bologna: “Enea had the same chances as Martin of landing in the factory team, but he won more. Ducati is difficult to beat because it is a mix of technology and men and has a very strong brand”

From the stage of the Ducati party in Bologna, in the setting of a red-colored Piazza Maggiore to celebrate and relive the sporting season that has just ended, with the extraordinary double world championship in MotoGP and Superbike, respectively with Pecco Bagnaia and Alvaro Bautista, the authoritative voice of Claudio Domenicali punctuates the enthusiasm, intentions and pride of the Borgo Panigale house.

basic fun — “We feel part of a tool that serves to entertain enthusiasts and their character will help us in this – says Domenicali -. The company, however, looks beyond: it has reached an absolute record in turnover, it is already concentrated in the most important investment plan of history, we will soon inaugurate a new customer area, we will land in MotoE and we are living a very positive moment. Ducati is a very strong brand, behind this brand there is the maximum of human, technical and sporting quality and the successes on the track give the impetus to this very positive moment”.

the why of aeneas — Confirmation is expected in 2023, with an all-Italian team made up of reigning world champion Pecco Bagnaia and newcomer Enea Bastianini, taken from the Gresini satellite team. “Enea and Jorge Martin were 50% each to come to the official team, but Bastianini was the rider who after Pecco won the most during the season and deserved the promotion – explains Domenicali -. Ours will be a sparkling and Italian team “. See also For Lucia Pistoni other satisfactions Three golds, for Ivrea 14 medals

push hard — With eight Desmosedicis on the track, Ducati has defeated the competition and Domenicali explains the reason for such competitiveness: “We are difficult to beat on the track because we represent a mix of technology and men – concludes Domenicali -. We put everyone in a position to give their all, start with Gigi Dall’Igna: he has great technical merits, but it’s everyone’s tenacity that has brought us to this level”.