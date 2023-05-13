MotoGp France, where to see it on TV: timetables – breaking latest news

Of Salvatore Riggio

The MotoGP is back on track and it does it in France, on the Le Mans circuit: from free practice to the race, here’s where to see the whole program on television and at what time

Il MotoGP restarts from Francefrom the circuit of Le Mans for the fifth round of the season. The MotoGP race scheduled for Sunday 14 May at 2 pm on Sky Sport MotoGP, Sky Sport Uno and in streaming on Now TV (delayed on Tv8 at 5.05 pm).

After the success of Jerez de la Frontera, I’m sorry Bagnaia returned to lead the World Cup with a 22-point lead over Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46). While waiting for him to try to repeat that success, he will have an unprecedented partner in the garage: Danilo Petrucci will replace the injured Enea Bastianini. For the Umbrian rider it is a return to red, given that he had already raced in the official Ducati team in 2019 and 2020 (the latter season in which he won at Le Mans).

Marquez, the return to Le Mans Instead, after missing the last three races due to a fracture to the first metacarpal of his right hand,

Marc Marquez announced his return. The Spaniard, stopped by Portimao, will try to steal everyone’s choice. Consultations with three different medical teams gave a positive opinion on bone healing, giving the green light to return to the saddle of the RC213CV. First of all I want to thank my medical staff for their professionalism. Obviously as a rider you would like to get back to riding as soon as possible but when you have an injury like that the most important thing is to get well. Now I’m here, concentrated, without having to worry about my hand. Give the maximum, the words of him. News also from Aprilia, which will bring the test rider to the track Lorenzo Savadori in the place of Miguel Oliveira (out for the humerus fracture remedied in the accident with Fabio Quartararo at the start of the Spanish GP). See also World qualifiers 2022: schedule and results, Italy at 8.45 pm against Bulgaria

The program Friday 12 May



8.55 am: free practice 1 Moto3

9.45 a.m.: free practice 1 Moto2

10.40 am: 1 MotoGP free practice

1.15 pm: free practice 2 Moto3

2 p.m.: free practice 2 Moto2

2.55 pm: 2 MotoGP free practice sessions Saturday 13 May



8.35 am: free practice 3 Moto3

9:20 a.m.: free practice 3 Moto2

10.05 am: 3 MotoGP free practice sessions

10.45 am: MotoGP qualifying

12.45: Moto3 qualifying

1.40 pm: Moto2 qualifying Sunday 14th May



Ore 9.40: Warm up MotoGP

11 am: Moto3 race (delayed on TV8 at 2.05 pm)

12.15: Moto2 race (delayed on TV8 at 15.20)

2.00 pm: MotoGP race (delayed on TV8 at 5.05 pm)