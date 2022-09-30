In the second session there are four Desmosedici in the top four with the Frenchman from Pramac ahead of Pecco, Martin and Marini. In place for access to Q2, in the combined times, also the leader of the World Championship, Marc and Morbidelli

A dry day for Friday’s free practice of the GP of Thailand and the Ducati leaves its mark. After Marc Marquez had been the best in 1.30.523 in the morning in front of Fabio Quartararo and Jack Miller, in the afternoon the Borgo Panigale house takes the chair and places four Desmosedici in the first four places. In order Johann Zarco (Pramac) in 1: 30.281 precedes Francesco Bagnaia (+0.018), Jorge Martin (Pramac, +0.190) and Luca Marini (VR46, +0.313: an excellent start for Ducati, now waiting to confirm this supremacy in a weekend with very uncertain weather conditions, Marc Marquez, fourth in the combined times, and the leader of the World Championship, Fabio Quartararo, fifth, are among the ten that would currently pass in Q2.

in the top-10 — To complete the top-10 of the day also, in order: 6th Jack Miller, who in the final of FP2 made a mistake in the last corner which affected his time; 7th Luca Marini, who also had a discussion with Quartararo for a matter of wakes; 8th Miguel Oliveira with the first of the Ktm; 9th Alex Rins with Suzuki and 10th Franco Morbidelli with the second official Yamaha.

bastianini and aprilia back — It is surprising the absence from the top ten of the combined times of Enea Bastianini, 11th with the Ducati Gresini, and of the two Aprilia: Aleix Espargarò is 13th and his partner Maverick Vinales 15th. Obviously the Buriram track is giving rise to some adaptation problems to the RS-GP for now. These are the positions of the other Italians. 14th Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati Vr46); 16th Fabio Di Giannantonio (Ducati Gresini), also crashed like Darryn Binder and Cal Crutchlow (but good at closing 12th of the day), and 24th Danilo Petrucci, who needs an obvious adaptation to Suzuki. The third session will be held tomorrow at 5.50 am in Italy.