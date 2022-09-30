Home Sports MotoGP Free2 Thailand, four Ducati in front: Zarco precedes Bagnaia
Sports

MotoGP Free2 Thailand, four Ducati in front: Zarco precedes Bagnaia

by admin
MotoGP Free2 Thailand, four Ducati in front: Zarco precedes Bagnaia

In the second session there are four Desmosedici in the top four with the Frenchman from Pramac ahead of Pecco, Martin and Marini. In place for access to Q2, in the combined times, also the leader of the World Championship, Marc and Morbidelli

A dry day for Friday’s free practice of the GP of Thailand and the Ducati leaves its mark. After Marc Marquez had been the best in 1.30.523 in the morning in front of Fabio Quartararo and Jack Miller, in the afternoon the Borgo Panigale house takes the chair and places four Desmosedici in the first four places. In order Johann Zarco (Pramac) in 1: 30.281 precedes Francesco Bagnaia (+0.018), Jorge Martin (Pramac, +0.190) and Luca Marini (VR46, +0.313: an excellent start for Ducati, now waiting to confirm this supremacy in a weekend with very uncertain weather conditions, Marc Marquez, fourth in the combined times, and the leader of the World Championship, Fabio Quartararo, fifth, are among the ten that would currently pass in Q2.

in the top-10

To complete the top-10 of the day also, in order: 6th Jack Miller, who in the final of FP2 made a mistake in the last corner which affected his time; 7th Luca Marini, who also had a discussion with Quartararo for a matter of wakes; 8th Miguel Oliveira with the first of the Ktm; 9th Alex Rins with Suzuki and 10th Franco Morbidelli with the second official Yamaha.

bastianini and aprilia back

It is surprising the absence from the top ten of the combined times of Enea Bastianini, 11th with the Ducati Gresini, and of the two Aprilia: Aleix Espargarò is 13th and his partner Maverick Vinales 15th. Obviously the Buriram track is giving rise to some adaptation problems to the RS-GP for now. These are the positions of the other Italians. 14th Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati Vr46); 16th Fabio Di Giannantonio (Ducati Gresini), also crashed like Darryn Binder and Cal Crutchlow (but good at closing 12th of the day), and 24th Danilo Petrucci, who needs an obvious adaptation to Suzuki. The third session will be held tomorrow at 5.50 am in Italy.

See also  Steel curtain but not enough against Jesenice

© breaking latest news



You may also like

Yuan Sijun, Lv Haotian advance to quarter-finals of...

Gigi De Agostini speaks: “Stops are always a...

Press and play VS close play, two generations...

Marco Dolfin, surgeon with exoskeleton and Paralympic athlete:...

F1 GP Singapore live: free practice from Marina...

Pordenone, reinforcement in sight Near the former Vicenza...

MotoGP comes the Indian GP in 2023

Officina Gazzetta Motori: Fiat 500L, how to change...

Han Xu’s efficient 13+9 offense and defense are...

Juve, Allegri-Bonucci, championship pact: Juve, take the great...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy