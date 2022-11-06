When in 1997 Valentino Rossi won his first world title, in the 125 class, riding an Aprilia, Francesco “Pecco” Bagnaia was born in Turin a few months earlier, the Piedmontese rider who brought the title of MotoGP World Champion back to Italy. , 13 years after the last triumph of the “Doctor” in 2009. And like all children of those years, the young Bagnaia also grows up in the “myth” of Valentino, who after having taken his first steps in the Minimoto and MiniGp categories, made his debut in Moto3 in 2013.

In the first year he did not get any success and decided to immediately embrace the project of the newborn Sky Racing Team VR46, the team that bears the signature of his “idol” Valentino Rossi. In 2015 he obtained his first podium, while for the first successes we have to wait until 2016 when the Turin driver conquers the GP of Assen and that of Malaysia. The following year he moved to Moto2 again with Team VR46 and in 2018 he won his first World title at the end of a triumphal season that saw him win in Qatar, Texas, France, Holland, Austria, San Marino, Thailand and Japan. Bagnaia is crowned champion in Malaysia, with a third place in Sepang. It seems a sign of destiny, given that on the difficult Malaysian circuit Pecco also wins his first title in the premier class.

The climb to the top of MotoGP begins in 2019 riding a Ducati of the Pramac satellite team. In the first year, the Turinese took home 54 points in the world championship in a season conditioned by several retirements, the result of inexperience and the necessary apprenticeship with the MotoGP racing cars. At Philip Island, however, the talent of the Ducati rider can be glimpsed when he conquers an excellent fifth position after a sensational comeback from fourteenth place on the grid.

2020 is the year of the pandemic and Bagnaia has to deal with a shin injury that forces him to miss races in the Czech Republic, Austria and Styria. Pecco, however, conquers his first podium in Misano. In 2021 comes the “call” from the official team, where he takes the place of the veteran Andrea Dovizioso. This is Valentino Rossi’s last MotoGP championship, an era is coming to an end and many see Bagnaia as the potential heir to him. The Turin-born wins his first MotoGP success on the Aragon circuit, repeated in San Marino, in the Algarve GP and in the Valencian Community Grand Prix but the World title goes to his friend and rival Fabio Quartararo.

After the second place last year, this season Pecco starts quietly then in Jerez comes the first victory of the season. Bagnaia repeats himself at Mugello, then a series of falls make him slip back even 91 points from the leader Quartararo. After the German GP, ​​tenth round of the world championship, the World Championship seems to remain a dream and instead just before the summer break, a triumphal ride begins that leads him to win in Assen, then in Silverstone, Austria and Misano. In the Aragon Grand Prix he interrupted his streak of victories (four consecutive) by finishing second behind Enea Bastianini.

After retiring in Japan he obtained two third places, in Thailand and Australia climbing to the top of the general classification. In Malaysia he wins again and effectively turns off Quartararo’s last chances. In Valencia the apotheosis, with the title of World Champion celebrated with his girlfriend Domizia Castagnini to the rhythm of music, of which he is a great fan. Finally, we must be sure that soon an heirloom in memory of his triumph will be displayed in the Juventus Museum, a team of which he is a huge fan just like his great rival Quartararo.