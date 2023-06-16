MotoGp Germany, TV schedules – When and where to see qualifying, sprint and race (Sky, Now and Tv8)

Despite the zero races concluded in this 2023, Marc Marquez In the Big prize Of Germania he is still considered one of the favourites. On the other hand, the Spanish remains the ruler of the Sachsenring: eleven victories in all categories. He will seek in the kingdom of him the first seal of the current MotoGp season, where both he and Honda have shown big limits. Enthusiasts expect a duel with the defending champion and leader of the standings I’m sorry Bagnaiawhich had touched the lowest point a year ago, before the sensational comeback that led him to the world title. But the other Ducatis, from Jorge Martin a Marco Bezzecchi, they won’t stand by and watch. Without forgetting that the Sachsenring track could enhance the characteristics of one Ktm never fit like this season. Finally, in Germany there will be other absences: Honda has confirmed the Spanish rider’s forfeit Joan Mir, who suffered an injury to his right hand during the Italian GP. Also Alex Rins And unavailable after breaking his leg at Mugello.

Times and TVs

As usual in this 2023, even in Germany the qualifications of the MotoGp move to morningto make room on Saturday afternoon at Gara Sprintwhich takes place on half the laps of the normal Sunday Grand Prix. Sky it broadcasts the whole weekend of motorbikes live, just as the live streaming is also visible on Now. Also confirmed the new format for TV8: unencrypted is available live all Saturday (therefore qualifying and the Sprint race), while the three Sunday grand prix are broadcast deferred.

The schedule

Saturday June 17th

10.50 am MotoGP qualifying (live on Sky, Now and Tv8)

12.50 Moto3 qualifying (live on Sky, Now and Tv8)

1.45 pm Moto2 qualifying (live on Sky, Now and Tv8)

3.00 pm Sprint MotoGP (live on Sky, Now and Tv8)

Sunday 18 June

11:00 Moto3 Race (live Sky and Now)

12.15 Moto2 Race (live Sky and Now)

2.00 pm MotoGP race (live on Sky and Now)

2.15 pm Moto3 race delayed (Tv8)

3.15 pm Moto2 race delayed (Tv8)

4.55 pm Delayed MotoGP race (Tv8)