The Mobile Clinic in 2023 will be forced to leave MotoGP after 45 years of honorable service. Not only will a group of doctors who have treated and saved the lives of many riders leave with her, but a symbol of the world championship. The Clinic was born in the 70s from an idea of ​​Claudio Costa, a young doctor with a passion for racing, inherited from his father Checco, the man who gave life to the Imola racetrack and who organized the 200 Miglia motorcycle race on that circuit. It was on the occasion of the first edition of that race that for the first time there was a resuscitator on the track and it was Claudio. In the following years he continued to follow the Circus around Europe until he inaugurated in 1977, on the occasion of the Austrian Grand Prix, the first Mobile Clinic. A real traveling hospital, whose presence made the difference between life and death for many pilots.

Until today, because Dorna, which organizes the MotoGP world championship, has decided not to renew the contract with the Italian structure. All this for a purely economic question, preferring to replace the Mobile Clinic with the Spanish Quironsalud clinic. In a moment all the efforts and work done in almost half a century were forgotten, putting economic reasons before those of security. Yet the Mobile Clinic had evolved and grown over the years, only a few months ago a brand new traveling clinic was completed, equipped with the latest medical equipment.

For the pilots, entering that facility meant being in a place where they felt protected and cared for, an oasis. “This clinic is the house we donated to the heroes of the mythological world of motorcycling,” Dr. Costa wrote on a wall, but the current MotoGP doesn’t seem to know what to do with passion and romance. Even when it is combined with professionalism, because this year the Mobile Clinic (which has been directed by Dr. Michele Zasa since 2014) this season can count on 9 doctors and 24 highly specialized physiotherapists to do their job in the best possible way.

Its history, then, is full of successes. Sometimes almost miracles, because Dr. Costa has curated some of the greatest champions, from Alex Zanardi to Mick Doohan, from Loris Capirossi to Franco Uncini, but any list would not be able to give the picture of a work that has spanned generations and generations of pilots.

Now it’s time to say goodbye and the drivers haven’t even been warned in advance of the decision. Thus the business has deprived the world championship of a very important part of its history and the riders of their guardian angels. With the only consolation that the Clinica Mobile will continue its work in the SBK world championship and off the track with new projects.