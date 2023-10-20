MotoGP, GP Australia (Phillip Island) 2023: free practice live LIVE

The two Yamahas did poorly in free practice 1: Quartararo finishes 18th, just ahead of Morbidelli 19th“,”postId”:”02404b5c-5052-4378-8678-c5b4ff7a873a”},{“timestamp”:”2023-10-20T00:35:42.485Z”,”timestampUtcIt”:”2023-10-20T02:35:42+0200″,”altBackground”:false,”content”:”

LIVE

less than a minute ago

GP Australia, the results of free practice 1

1 minute ago

The two Yamahas did poorly in free practice 1: Quartararo finishes 18th, just ahead of Morbidelli 19th

1 minute ago

The best Italian in free practice 1 is Marco Bezzecchi in 6th place con 1:30.434

2 minutes ago

Maverick Vinales closes free practice 1 in third place 1:29.777, +0.738 behind the leader Martin

3 minutes ago

At the end of the surprise shift there is Augusto Fernandez in second position with 1:29.759, seven tenths behind leader Martin

4 minutes ago

The first free practice session ends, the fastest is Jorge Martin with 1:29.039

5 minutes ago

Bagnaia avoids fitting new tires and ends the session with the eleventh fastest time, almost a second and a half behind the leader Martin (+1.479)

6 minutes ago

Jorge Martin returns to the track with fresh tires and improves his time, the Spaniard is increasingly leading the session with 1:29.039, with an advantage of 7 tenths from Augusto Fernandez

7 minutes ago

New medium tires for Augusto Fernandezwhich takes second place with 1:29.759

13 minutes ago

Times 10 minutes from the end of Free Practice 1

14 minutes ago

Jorge Martin returns to the garage againthe Spaniard continues to have the same trajectory problems, despite leading the session with 1:29.882

17 minutes ago

Augusto Fernandez surprisingly climbs into third position with 1:30.269, the KTM Gas Gas team rider is +0.387 behind the leader Martin

23 minutes ago

Fall of Alex Rins at turn 6no consequences for the Honda Spaniard who got up without problems

23 minutes ago

Updates from our Sandro Donato Grosso from the Pramac garage: “Martin he returned because he says he can’t hold the trajectory, he has problems with the front which take him off the track“

25 minutes ago

Times 20 minutes from the end of Free Practice 1

26 minutes ago

Vinales snatches second position from Binderthe Spaniard turned in 1:30.232two tenths behind the leader Martin

29 minutes ago

Bastianini confirms that he has recovered a good state of form after the accident in Barcelona, ​​the Ducati rider is 7th with a delay of +0.582 from the leader Martin

30 minutes ago

Davide Tardozzi (Ducati) on Sky’s microphone: “Being OK at Turn 11 and Turn 12 for Bagnaia is fundamental for the race, because that’s where overtaking can be done, so we have to solve this problem”

31 minutes ago

Davide Tardozzi (Ducati) on Sky’s microphone: “Bagnaia complains about the rear grip, but it’s still the first round, we’ll see how to change this”

36 minutes ago

Times 30 minutes from the end of Free Practice 1

