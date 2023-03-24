Loading player

The constant search for better aerodynamics to increase performance on the track concerns both Formula 1 and MotoGP, the most competitive and popular motorcycle championship in the world, whose new season begins this weekend in Portimao, Portugal.

The application of appendices (spoilers, diffusers or wings) on motorcycle fairings is nothing new and is re-proposed from time to time. In the last break between one season and another, however, their use proliferated among the MotoGP teams, giving a rather unusual look to the new bikes.

The teams that have tested the most striking and innovative versions of these appendages are the two Italians, Ducati and Aprilia, not surprisingly indicated as the most competitive, at least from the outset. Ducati in particular, winner of the last world title (both riders and manufacturers), has been using wing appendages for years as a remedy for the well-known instability of its bikes, due to an extremely powerful engine that can exceed 350 kilometers per hour.

The appendixes on the bikes allow to increase stability in all driving phases, avoiding involuntary wheelies and in the worst case the loss of control, especially when cornering. If such a fast bike also manages to remain stable and well attached to the asphalt, the rider can keep the accelerator open longer and brake later before tackling the bends, with all the consequent advantages.

When Ducati manages to “tame” the power of its engines, the results usually arrive on time, as we saw last season: in addition to the world title won with Francesco Bagnaia, five riders in the top ten positions in the final standings rode a Ducati . In the winter tests, the Emilian team therefore tried to expand the use of appendices, both front and rear, showing even more extreme and showy models.

The other teams have also followed this trend, including Aprilia, which stood out in particular. The Venetian team went to the tests with front wings mounted not on the fairing like the Ducati, but directly on the fork, therefore in a lower position, to take advantage of the greater space available. The Yamaha, on the other hand, has been ironically compared to a triplane due to the double pairs of appendages mounted on the sides of the fairing, under the fairing.

As always, in the testing phase, the teams tested new solutions that might never be used in the race. Then there is the question of the regulations, which in motorsports are often ‘challenged’ to find the maximum possible benefits, until they go beyond them. In MotoGP, the front wing appendages, for example, are allowed within certain sizes and provided that they are not single and protruding pieces, but with a closed profile like those seen in the photos (of the loopin jargon) for security reasons.

This so-called aerodynamic proliferation in MotoGP has been favored in particular in the last two years by a new regulation. Since then the teams have been carrying the experimentation further and further, also creating some concern. In fact, there are those who believe that in this way the MotoGP is approaching the Formula 1 of past years, given that the increasingly developed aerodynamics on the one hand improve performance, but on the other it has the concrete effect of creating a trail of turbulence which affects the stability of those behind. As has already happened in Formula 1, this can lead to a decrease in overtaking, the same overtaking that up until now has made the MotoGP races highly spectacular and open to any result.

