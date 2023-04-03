Argentina is by Marco Bezzecchi. At the Termas de Río Grand Prix, Hondo first career victory in MotoGP for the Italian, riding a Ducati of the Team VR46. Second place for the French Johan Zarco on Ducati, the Spaniard third Alex Marquez on Aprilia and fourth another Italian: Franco Morbidelli on Yamaha. It instead crashed while he was second Francesco ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia on a factory Ducati. The world champion closes out of the points zone

Bezzecchi triumphed on a wet track from the rain, dominating from the first to the last lap, inflicting a gap of more than 4″ on his closest rival. On the other hand, the wet asphalt cost Bagnaia dearly, who finished sixteenth. Behind the top four, fifth place for George Martin on another Ducati followed by Jack Miller’s first KTM. Seventh place for the French Fabio Quartararo on Yamaha, ahead of the other Ducati of Luca Marini’s Team VR46. The Spanish Alex Rins on Honda and the other Italian Fabio Di Giannantonio on Ducati complete the top ten. After the success in Argentina, Bezzecchi becomes the new championship leader with 50 points, followed by Bagnaia with 41 points and Zarco with 35 points. Next appointment with the MotoGP World Championship on April 16 with the Grand Prix of the Americas in Austin.