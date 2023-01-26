Home Sports MotoGP interviews Zarco on the new Ducati 2023
Sports

MotoGP interviews Zarco on the new Ducati 2023

by admin
MotoGP interviews Zarco on the new Ducati 2023

The Frenchman of the Prima Pramac Racing team is chasing his first success in the MotoGP: “It’s not an obsession, but I’d like to do it. The favourites? Bagnaia with Bastianini has a tough rival in the team who will give them pressure and maybe us some advantages”

Paul Yanieri

– Milano

In his third year with the Ducati Prima Pramac Racing team and still looking for his first win in the MotoGP, Johann Zarco has clear ideas for his 2023. A year that officially began with the presentation of the team and the livery of the Desmosedici GP23 of the Paolo Campinoti with the white, red and purple colors of Prima Assicurazioni. “I’d always like to fight for the podium – says the 32-year-old French -, it’s what I’ve been chasing for about two years and given how I started 2021, the goal is to stay at that level for the whole season, even if the dream would be above all to win”.

See also  Masks on the plane, stop at the obligation from May 16 in Europe - breaking latest news

You may also like

Gattuso, period no, Valencia eliminated from the Copa...

Betting: odds on Juve’s relegation suspended

The Chinese referee team will go to Morocco...

Paganese-Casertana, after three rounds of clashes behind closed...

Lillard hits 9 three-pointers and 60 points to...

Pasqualino Maione (ex Amici) today reveals: “I have...

Everton bench: Bielsa is hot, but Davide Ancelotti...

Miroslav Mihajlovic in the footsteps of his father...

More than a thousand seats and Italy’s matches:...

Unavailable Serie A: the injured and those suspended...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy