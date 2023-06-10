MotoGp Italia: at Mugello pole by Bagnaia who gets furious with Marc Marquez, the dispute on the track

It does everything I’m sorry Bagnaia: pole position, track record and controversy with Marc Marquez. The world champion of MotoGp is the great protagonist of the qualifications of Italian Grand Prix al Mugello. The pilot of Ducati he preceded Marquez’s Honda by 78 thousandths, while his brother completes the front row Alex Marquez with the Ducati Gresini. Second row consisting of Jack MillerJorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchito close the top ten Alex EspargaroJohann Zarco, Alex Rins and Brad Binder. Bagnaia during his launched lap had a gesture of annoyance against Marc Marquez, guilty according to him entered at curve entry Without looking.

Bagnaia furious with Marquez – The Piedmontese from Ducati was furious with Marquez because the Spaniard coming out of the box has disturbed his detached in turn 1where the Mugello reaches well over i 300km/h. Bagnaia threw his arms at the Honda rider several times, who replied by denying the accusations. Then after the race the classification leader commented: “”I have nothing to say about the episode with Marc, I don’t expect penalties”. The Ducati team manager Davide Tardozzi instead he asks for an intervention from the jury: “They all saw what happened between Bagnaia and Marc Marquez, theepisode speaks for itself. There are judges in charge for any penalty“.