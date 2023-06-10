Home » MotoGp Italia: at Mugello pole by Bagnaia who gets furious with Marc Marquez, the dispute on the track
Sports

MotoGp Italia: at Mugello pole by Bagnaia who gets furious with Marc Marquez, the dispute on the track

by admin
MotoGp Italia: at Mugello pole by Bagnaia who gets furious with Marc Marquez, the dispute on the track

It does everything I’m sorry Bagnaia: pole position, track record and controversy with Marc Marquez. The world champion of MotoGp is the great protagonist of the qualifications of Italian Grand Prix al Mugello. The pilot of Ducati he preceded Marquez’s Honda by 78 thousandths, while his brother completes the front row Alex Marquez with the Ducati Gresini. Second row consisting of Jack MillerJorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchito close the top ten Alex EspargaroJohann Zarco, Alex Rins and Brad Binder. Bagnaia during his launched lap had a gesture of annoyance against Marc Marquez, guilty according to him entered at curve entry Without looking.

Bagnaia furious with Marquez – The Piedmontese from Ducati was furious with Marquez because the Spaniard coming out of the box has disturbed his detached in turn 1where the Mugello reaches well over i 300km/h. Bagnaia threw his arms at the Honda rider several times, who replied by denying the accusations. Then after the race the classification leader commented: “”I have nothing to say about the episode with Marc, I don’t expect penalties”. The Ducati team manager Davide Tardozzi instead he asks for an intervention from the jury: “They all saw what happened between Bagnaia and Marc Marquez, theepisode speaks for itself. There are judges in charge for any penalty“.

Previous Article

MotoGp Mugello, TV schedules – When and where to see qualifying, sprint race and race (Sky, Now and Tv8)

next

See also  Vigevano corsair in Piombino and always leader

Next article

MotoGp, Italian one-two at Mugello: Bagnaia wins the Sprint ahead of Bezzecchi, dominated by Ducati

next

You may also like

‘Unexpected’ Willie Calhoun channels Aaron Judge with HR...

Borussia Mönchengladbach: Why Virkus takes a risk with...

Chinese women’s volleyball team prepares for World Women’s...

Leo Messi, retained on his arrival in China...

DFB: Hansi Flick demands more from Niklas Süle...

End of career for Jandré Marais (Bordeaux-Bègles)?

Tennis French Open: N. Djokovic vs. C. Ruud...

‘Man City among the greatest sides I have...

VfB Stuttgart: Sebastian Hoeneß is an absolute stroke...

Canoe Slalom World Cup: Kimberley Woods wins kayak...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy