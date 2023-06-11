MotoGp Italia, Bagnaia is impregnable: victory at Mugello. The Marquez brothers in the gravel

A demonstration of strength and safety as MotoGP world champion: I’m sorry Bagnaia al Mugello it’s simply impregnable. The pilot Ducati wins by dominating the Italian Grand Prix and it is confirmed more and more World leader. The only one who tries to stand up to him is Jorge Martin, who throughout the race tries to mend the tenths that separate him from the top, without ever succeeding. Yet another demonstration of strength of the Ducati is completed by the third place of Johan Zarcowhich thus brings two Pramac on the podium. Fourth with another Ducati, from the team VR46there is Luca Marini. Along with them to compete for the podium during the race there were also the brothers Marquezwhich however ended their run in the ghiaia: Marc already after 6 rounds, Alex on the 15th. Difficult Grand Prix instead for Marco Bezzecchiwho finishes only eighth: the gap from Bagnaia widens in the standings, while Martin threatens his second position.

The Ducati dominance, already evident in Saturday’s Sprint race, was also replicated in the normal distance Grand Prix. The “Gp of the others” won it Brad Binder with a Ktm which is confirmed as the second best bike in the paddock this season and also places Jack Miller in seventh position. A found Alex Espargaro instead defends the honor ofAprilia finishing sixth. Behind Bezzecchi, in ninth position, there is another Ducati: it is that of Aeneas Bastianini, who is rediscovering the feeling with the Reds after a long stop due to the injury sustained in the first Grand Prix of the season in Portugal. To close the top ten another Italian rider who is finding himself: Franco Morbidelli. This time he is the first Yamaha to cross the finish line, ahead of Quartararo’s and Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales.

Third win season for Bagnaia, who thanks also to the success in yesterday’s Sprint climbs to share 131 points in the general classification, gaining a margin on Bezzechi, who is at 110. Among the rivals, Martin appears to be in the best form at the moment: the Spaniard is third in the general standings with 107 points. But, with so many points up for grabs between Saturday and Sunday, every weekend can quickly overturn the standings, starting from the next note in Germania: al Sachsenring it runs from 16 to 18 June.

The new MotoGP standings

Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati) 131 Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati) 110 Jorge Martin (Ducati) 107 Brad Binder (KTM) 92 Johann Zarco (Ducati) 88 Luca Marini (Ducati) 72 Jack Miller (KTM) 62 Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) 54 Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia) 54 Maverick Vinales (Aprilia) 53 Alex Rins (Honda) 47 Franco Morbidelli (Yamaha) 46 Alex Marquez (Ducati) 41 Augusto Fernandez (KTM) 31 Fabio Di Giannantonio (Ducati) 27 Takaaki Nakagami (Honda) 24 Miguel Oliveira (Aprilia) 21 Marc Marquez (Honda) 15 Dani Pedrosa (KTM) 13 Enea Bastianini (Ducati) 8 Jonas Folger (KTM) 7 Michele Pirro (Ducati) 5 Danilo Petrucci (Ducati) 5 Joan Mir (Honda) 5th Lorenzo Savadori (Aprilia) 4 Raul Fernandez (Aprilia) 3 Stefan Bradl (Honda) 2 Iker Lecuona (Honda) 0

Order of arrival Italian Grand Prix 2023