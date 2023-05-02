MotoGp Jerez, TV schedules – When and where to see qualifying, sprint race and race (Sky, Now and Tv8)

The MotoGp restarts from Spanish Grand Prixfourth stage of the season: eyes on the two Ducatis of Marco Bezzecchileader of the World Cup, e I’m sorry Bagnaia, second at -11 and fresh from crashes in Argentina and Austin. In third place in the championship standings, Honda by Alex Rins, victorious at the Grand Prix of the Americas and ready to reconfirm himself this weekend in Jerez. Come back Aeneas Bastianini, who did not participate in the previous two races due to a fractured scapula. Absent Marc Marquez, struggling with rehabilitation from a right hand injury. After his first top class podium on the track in Austin, by Luca Marini, of the MooneyVR46 team, another high level performance is expected. Great curiosity then for The days of Pedrosawhich will run with KTM using a wild card.

The first key appointment of the weekend for enthusiasts is Saturday at 10.50, with the qualifications of the MotoGP. There Sprint Racehowever, leaves at 15.00. The race of the MotoGP is scheduled for Sunday 30 April from 3.00 pm, preceded by Moto3 at noon and from Moto2 at 13.15. The Spanish GP is live on Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport MotoGP and streaming on NOW and SkyGo: for non-subscribers, it will be possible to watch the race free to air on TV8which will broadcast everything live.

The weekend programme Saturday 29 April – Sky, Now and TV8

8:40 am – free practice 3 Moto3

9:25 a.m. – free practice 3 Moto2

10:10 am – 3 MotoGP free practice sessions

10.50 am – MotoGP qualifying

12:50 – Moto3 qualifying

1.45 pm – Moto2 qualifying

Ore 15:00 – race Sprint MotoGP

Sunday 30 April – Sky, Now and TV8