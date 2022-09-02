The Austrian manufacturer has hired Bastianini’s chief technician, fresh from the official team of the red, and is also aiming for Pupulin. Aprilia instead hires Cazeaux from Suzuki

by the correspondent Paolo Ianieri – misano adriatico

Not even time to decide that Enea Bastianini will ride the factory Ducati next year alongside Francesco Bagnaia, who the Rossa loses its track engineer. Alberto Giribuola, known as ‘Pajamas’, the technician who accompanied Andrea Dovizioso in recent years before he was entrusted with Bastianini, will in fact leave Ducati at the end of the season, where he worked for 14 years, to join KTM, where he will take on the role of coordinator of the Mattighofen technicians.

he is not the only one — But the engineer from Turin, who yesterday informed the red heads of his decision, may not be the only one, given that Christian Pupulin, currently Jack Miller’s track engineer, could also follow him to Austria to continue working with the driver. Australian, who for the next two years will be Brad Binder’s companion in the factory team. A KTM therefore more and more … Ducati, since last year Pit Beirer, the motorsport director, had hired Fabiano Sterlacchini as technical director, while this winter it was Francesco Guidotti’s turn to leave Pramac to take on the role of team manager .

the other negotiations — Other market changes concern Aprilia, which closed the agreement with Manuel Cazeaux, currently Alex Rins' track engineer at Suzuki, who will work next year with Maverick Viñales, whom he had already followed at the time of Suzuki. Chief mechanic Davide Manfredi will also join him, while Giovanni Mattarollo, now Maverick's track engineer, will become Miguel Oliveira's track engineer in the Rnf satellite team. Another arrival in Noale from Suzuki will be that of Mitia Dotta as head of logistics.