After Enea Bastianini, whom Ducati has chosen as Francesco Bagnaia’s companion for the factory Ducati in the next two years, with Jorge Martin who will remain at Pramac again with Johann Zarco, and awaiting the announcement of Joan Mir’s engagement by Honda as new partner of Marc Marquez (the parties have found an economic agreement but they were working on the secondary aspects of the contract), all the other pieces (except one) of the mosaic of the MotoGP 2023 have also found their place.