Milan, 9 August 2022 – Marc Marquez back to savor the thrill of a MotoGP race. Obviously the Spaniard will not race, he is not yet able to do it, but he will settle inside the box of the Honda on the occasion of the Austrian Grand Prix scheduled on the Red Bull Ring track for 21 August. This is because the ’93 class, struggling with recovery from the operation (the fourth from 2020) to solve a problem in the right humerus, intends to support his team and the two riders. Pol Espargaro e Stefan Bradl. And in the meantime, start thinking about 2023 with the Japanese team. “Honda is in a critical moment. I’m talking a lot with my team and I’m trying to understand the 2022 bike, the situation and what is happening – says Marquez -. This is why I will go to Austria, to talk to everyone. and to meet HRC staff from Japan to work for the future. Let’s all work together, win together, lose together and get back together. ”

The conditions of Marquez

Speaking of his condition, the eight-time world champion underlines: “Step by step I feel better and the bone is healing positively, which is the best news of all. We are still in rehabilitation mode. I’m working very hard on the cardio side to try and get ready. At the end of August I have another medical checkup, from there we can take another step with rehabilitation and really start pushing and building muscle. Some days are better than others, but this is all part of the journey. I’m optimistic, but I don’t want to say too much about the timing until we have this control: this is not the time to push too hard. I’ve waited a long time for this kind of feeling. ”

Read also: Dovizioso retires