Penalty in the GP of the Americas. The decision is now official: Marc Marquez will serve the double long lap penalty following the clash with Oliveira at the next race in which he will participate. So, barring a longer-than-expected absence from the tracks, in Austin, Texas, the third round of the World Championship. “Considering the injury and the non-participation of Marc Marquez in the Argentine Grand Prix (the next round of the World Championship, ndr)and in order to comply with the decision made by the FIM MotoGP Stewards Panel – reads the official press release – the double long lap penalty will be served by the driver in the next race in which he will participate”.
The reconstruction
As known, Marc Marquez will not be at the start in Argentina: the Spanish rider, in fact, had bought one compound fracture joint of the first metacarpal of the thumb of the right hand in the accident on the 3rd lap of the Portuguese GP, in the collision with Miguel Oliveira. Hence the double long lap penalty and the decision to serve the penalty in the next GP in which he will be on track. “My mistake, they rightly gave me two long lap penalties for the next race – the Honda rider admitted – I apologize to Miguel and his team, the important thing is that he’s okay”.