Penalty in the GP of the Americas. The decision is now official: Marc Marquez will serve the double long lap penalty following the clash with Oliveira at the next race in which he will participate. So, barring a longer-than-expected absence from the tracks, in Austin, Texas, the third round of the World Championship. “Considering the injury and the non-participation of Marc Marquez in the Argentine Grand Prix (the next round of the World Championship, ndr)and in order to comply with the decision made by the FIM MotoGP Stewards Panel – reads the official press release – the double long lap penalty will be served by the driver in the next race in which he will participate”.