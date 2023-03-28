Home Sports MotoGP, Marquez will serve the penalty (double long lap penalty) in Texas
Sports

MotoGP, Marquez will serve the penalty (double long lap penalty) in Texas

by admin
MotoGP, Marquez will serve the penalty (double long lap penalty) in Texas

Penalty in the GP of the Americas. The decision is now official: Marc Marquez will serve the double long lap penalty following the clash with Oliveira at the next race in which he will participate. So, barring a longer-than-expected absence from the tracks, in Austin, Texas, the third round of the World Championship. “Considering the injury and the non-participation of Marc Marquez in the Argentine Grand Prix (the next round of the World Championship, ndr)and in order to comply with the decision made by the FIM MotoGP Stewards Panel – reads the official press release – the double long lap penalty will be served by the driver in the next race in which he will participate”.

The reconstruction

As known, Marc Marquez will not be at the start in Argentina: the Spanish rider, in fact, had bought one compound fracture joint of the first metacarpal of the thumb of the right hand in the accident on the 3rd lap of the Portuguese GP, in the collision with Miguel Oliveira. Hence the double long lap penalty and the decision to serve the penalty in the next GP in which he will be on track. “My mistake, they rightly gave me two long lap penalties for the next race – the Honda rider admitted – I apologize to Miguel and his team, the important thing is that he’s okay”.



motogp

Marquez and Oliveira will miss the GP of Argentina

See also  Roberto Mancini rejoices: "We played very well"

You may also like

Belgium, Tedesco: “It’s true that developments in Germany...

Cross-country skiing at Plan de Corones! The most...

Trouble with ice hockey professionals because of jerseys

Luka Doncic and the mystery of that canceled...

Major League Baseball: Baseball – Astronomical Salaries and...

Totti’s Serie A debut 30 years ago: the...

football | Bundesliga: Union Berlin against VfB Stuttgart:...

Joma presents the new FITP 2023 national team...

Granit Xhaka in Serbia before the next explosive...

Cars: EU ministers ratify the ban on internal...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy