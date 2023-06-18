Motogp, Martin’s second triumph in Germany. Bagnaia beaten in the sprint, Zarco third. Marquez forfait, dark Aprilia and Yamaha

After the Sprint race, George Martin he also triumphed in the Sunday race and took over the Sachsenring weekend, taking himself firmly to second in the world standings. The Spaniard – who this year seems to have found consistent returns after a quiet start – wins at the end of an extraordinary duel with I’m sorry Bagnaia which inflames the last eight laps. The reigning world champion finished second at 64 thousandths, a handful of centimetres, after having tried in every possible way to overtake: in the end Bagnaia, hindered in the slow corners, literally collided with the Spaniard with one lap to go. Behind them, in what appears more and more like a one-make championship Ducatithe second Pramac by Zarco which precedes Marco’s two VR46s Bezzecchi (third in the championship) and Luca Marini.

In sixth place Jack Miller: the Australian deserves mention not so much for the race, which started well and gradually faded away, but because his Ktm it is the only one to break the Ducati dominance. Following, in fact, there is a monochrome of Borgo Panigale that sees Alex Marquez, Aeneas Bastianini e Fabio Di Giannantonio. Tenth Miguel Oliveira, first of the Aprilias on a terrible day for the colors of the second Italian manufacturer: Maverick Vinales collected his second retirement in two days and a colorless Aleix Espargaro crashed from eighth position on the first lap to sixteenth at the finish. On the Yamaha front, in such a black crisis that it no longer makes news, to report only the order of arrival of teammates with Morbidellitwelfth, which prevails over Quarterly.

It deserves a separate discussion Honda which brings only one official driver to the grid, the Japanese Nakagami (not received for 30 laps), after the forfeit of Marc Marquez. The eight-times world champion, fresh from his fifth disastrous, painful and inglorious crash of the weekend, chooses not to take part in the race after yet another highside of the morning that knocked him to the ground like a mannequin. The micro-fracture on a finger has something to do with the choice, but above all the perception of danger and frustration on the saddle of a motorcycle which, when taken to the limit, has shown itself to be able to do a lot of harm to its riders. Mir and Rins are proof of this. Marquez finally noticed it and drew the consequences. It remains to be seen whether he will be able to accept them.

THE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP RANKING

1 Francis Bagnaia 160

George Martin 144

Marco Bezzecchi 126

Johann Zarco 109

Brad Binder 96

Luke Marini 89

Jack Miller 79

Fabio Quartararo 57

Aleix Espargaro 55

Maverick Vinales 53

Alex Marquez 52

Franco Morbidelli 50

Alex Rins 47

Augusto Fernandez 36

Fabio Di Giannantonio 34

Miguel Oliveira 27

Takaaki Nakagami 26

Aeneas Bastianini 16

Marc Marquez 15