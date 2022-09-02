He is the rider who is targeted by everyone, but for the moment Fabio Quartararo does not seem to suffer any kind of pressure in the MotoGP at Misano. He is in front of everyone in the first free practice session of the MotoGP, with his best time already further lowered during the last lap, a 1’32 “213 which left the first of the pursuers, Jack Miller, at 224 thousandths of a second. with the first of the 9 Ducatis on the track. Yes, because Michele Pirro joined the already numerous list of the Reds of Borgo Panigale, competing as a wild-card with a GP22 with the colors of the Aruba Superbike team. And if for Enzo Ferrari the birth of a child took a second from the pilots, with the Apulian test driver, a fresh father from Geneva, it seems to be the exact opposite: 3rd time at 380 thousandths ahead of the two Aprilia of Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Viñales.