Fabio is the fastest with Yamaha after the first free practices of the San Marino GP, the Aprilia of Espargaro and Viñales are also in the top 5, Bagnaia is 6th ahead of Bastianini, Marini is 9th
by our correspondent Paolo Ianieri
– miSANO ADRIATICO (RIMINI)
He is the rider who is targeted by everyone, but for the moment Fabio Quartararo does not seem to suffer any kind of pressure in the MotoGP at Misano. He is in front of everyone in the first free practice session of the MotoGP, with his best time already further lowered during the last lap, a 1’32 “213 which left the first of the pursuers, Jack Miller, at 224 thousandths of a second. with the first of the 9 Ducatis on the track. Yes, because Michele Pirro joined the already numerous list of the Reds of Borgo Panigale, competing as a wild-card with a GP22 with the colors of the Aruba Superbike team. And if for Enzo Ferrari the birth of a child took a second from the pilots, with the Apulian test driver, a fresh father from Geneva, it seems to be the exact opposite: 3rd time at 380 thousandths ahead of the two Aprilia of Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Viñales.
motogp situation
—
So, in the top ten here is Francesco Bagnaia, 6th at 525 thousandths ahead of his future teammate, Enea Bastianini, then behind Alex Rins, 8th with the only Suzuki actually in the race, given that Joan’s replacement Mir, Kazuki Watanabe is very latest and for now out of qualifying time, here are the other two Ducatis of Luca Marini and Johann Zarco. The other Italians: Marco Bezzecchi 13th, Andrea Dovizioso 16th, at the last race of his career, Franco Morbidelli 17th and Fabio Di Giannantonio 22nd.