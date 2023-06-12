MotoGP, Mugello GP. Flawless Bagnaia, his only opponent is himself

Bagnaia didn’t even leave crumbs to his opponents at Mugello: he won pole, sprint race and Grand Prix, also setting a new track record. He seems unbeatable astride that Ducati with which he has found an ideal symbiosis. One has to wonder if, given the dominance shown in the Italian GP, Pecco’s first opponent at this point isn’t Pecco himself, given that he sometimes happened to throw away precious points with avoidable mistakes
RACE HIGHLIGHTS – THE DRIVERS STANDINGS
“Too strong” is the unanimous chorus that accompanies the umpteenth victory of Pecco Bagnaia, perfect everywhere, perfect on every circuit, in ideal symbiosis with his Ducati, flawless, concreteseemingly unbeatable, when he doesn’t think about it himself, throwing away manageable races with less emphasis, because the first real opponent of the Piedmontese is Pecco Bagnaia.
Who can beat this Bagnaia?
Hard to beat him. Bezzecchi succeeded twice, who cannot yet be asked to take on the role of the direct challenger, however suggestive the prospect is. To the Mooney VR46 team rider, a talent to be carefully nurtured, time to mature should be left, without inflicting on him the pressure that a challenge at the top entails. The first to make it understood is precisely the Romagna, when he admits with great lucidity that: “Pecco is stronger than me at the moment”. Even Jorge admitted it Martinwho tried to put salt on the tail of Bagnaia’s Desmosedici on Sunday, waving the white flag in the finale. “He was too strong, hard to take”admitted the Ducati Pramac rider.
The difficulties of Marquez and Quartararo
The grid is full of names with the champion’s pedigree. Marc Marquez, eight titles under his belt, is generally considered the strongest driver there is. But Honda is a giant obstacle for the Spaniard (who has sent worrying messages to his top management), who also suffers from a physical condition that is not yet at the top. therefore, seeing the Marquez of his golden times remains mostly a hope. A similar argument could be made for Fabio Quarterly, for quite similar reasons. Net of a perfect condition, the French champion remains trapped in a technical situation that limits any ambition. In the first race, many would have bet on the internal Ducati derby, but Enea Bastianini has already missed five races due to a fractured right shoulder blade.
The Ducati seems invincible in Pecco’s hands
The other riders take turns on the podium, paradoxically favoring Bagnaia’s race: once he can win Rinsanother they can try Bindero Martino Vinales, but none of them showed the necessary consistency to deserve the role of contender. Without forgetting that Bagnaia drives a missile, a Ducati that appears invincible in his hands. This is the situation after six races, in a season that counts twenty grands prix. The scenario could change, but at the moment, we are talking about this.