MotoGp Mugello, TV schedules – When and where to see qualifying, sprint race and race (Sky, Now and Tv8)

The MotoGp arrives in Italy, al Mugelloand find Aeneas Bastianiniinjured his shoulder in the sprint race of the debut GP a portimao. The green light for the return of the Ducati rider, teammate of the world champion Pecco Bagnaia, arrived on the eve of the weekend after about two and a half months of stop. Perfect timing, to ignite the home Grand Prix with a potential duel between the two Reds. “I’m ready, my shoulder works well, I’m not 100% but I’m close. I need to regain confidence and familiarity with the bike”, Bastianini said before returning to the race. The third wheel, however, could be another Italian and another Ducatista: Marco Bezzecchi, which undermines Bagnaia in the World Championship standings, where he is second by only one point. After the fall of Le Mans and the consequent injury to the talus of his right foot, the Piedmontese will once again have to fight to keep the MotoGP leadership.

Where to see the race on TV

The Italian Grand Prix will be broadcast live from Mugello on Sky Sport MotoGP e Sky Sport Onebut also in streaming are Now e clear On the canal TV8 of digital terrestrial.

The weekend programme

Saturday 10 June – Sky, Now Tv, TV8

Moto3 free practice: 8:35

Moto2 free practice: 9:20

MotoGP free practice: 10.05am

MotoGP Qualifying: 10.45am

Moto3 qualifying: 12.45pm

Moto2 qualifying: 1.40pm

Sprint MotoGP: 14:55

Sunday 11 June – Sky and Now, TV8:

Warm-Up MotoGP: 9:40

Gara Moto3: 11:00

Gara Moto2: 12:15

MotoGP: 14:00