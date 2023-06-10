MotoGp Mugello, where to see it on TV: timetables – breaking latest news

Of Salvatore Riggio

The World Championship restarts, after almost a month’s stop, from Mugello with the challenge between Bagnaia and Bezzecchi. Bastianini is back too. The complete programme

Almost a month later, it was last May 14, from Marco Bezzecchi’s victory at Le Mans, the MotoGp restarts from Mugello. The leader in the World Championship standings is the reigning champion, Pecco Bagnaia. at +1 right on the Mooney VR46 team rider. The challenge between the two Italians, both products of the VR46 Academy, for the drivers’ standings is just one of the ingredients of a Grand Prix that promises to be spectacular. How am I? Well enough, I still have some discomfort. I’m improving, I rode the bike at Mugello and it went quite well. I did several workouts. Surely I will be a little annoyed, but I will grit my teeth, the words of Bagnaia on the recovery from the small fracture to the talus of the right foot on the occasion of MotoGP On Stage, the show event at the Arco della Pace in Milan in view of the Mugello GP on 9-11 June.

In addition, the other official Ducati rider will return to the track in the Italian GP. Aeneas Bastianini. Basically, he will start his season from the Scarperia circuit after the shoulder blade injury in Portimao and the (failed) return attempt in Jerez: I really like the Mugello circuit a lot. In the past I haven’t achieved great results, so the goal is to be able to do it this year. After all these weeks, it won’t be easy to stop. I rode a few weeks ago with the Panigale V4 S and I found it good, but obviously with the Desmosedici GP it will be something else, commented Bastianini. The Aprilias of Maverick Vinales and Aleix Espargar are also expected from a great weekend: It won’t be easy, but I aim to improve on the third place of 2022, he said. See also The 76ers fell apart quickly, and the fall probably isn't over yet

The program GP Italia, the weekend times of Mugello on TV on Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport MotoGP and streaming on Now TV

Friday 9 June



8.55 am free practice 1 Moto3

9.45 a.m. free practice 1 Moto2

10.40 am free practice 1 MotoGP

1.15 pm free practice 2 Moto3

14 hours free practice 2 Moto2

2.55 pm free practice 2 MotoGP

Saturday June 10th



8.35 am free practice 3 Moto3

9:20 a.m. free practice 3 Moto2

10.05 am free practice 3 MotoGp

10.45 am MotoGp qualifying

12.45 Moto3 qualifying

1.40 pm Moto2 qualifying

Ore 14.55 Sprint Race MotoGp

Sunday June 11th



Ore 9.40 Warm up MotoGp

11 am Moto3 race

12.15 Moto2 race

2 pm MotoGp race