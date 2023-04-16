MotoGp of the Americas (Austin), TV times – When and where to see the race (Sky, Now and Tv8)

Back on track. The weekend of Austinthird Big prize of the season, ends today after qualifications and the Sprint Race on Saturday. I’m sorry Bagnaiafresh from the crash in Argentina, will start in front of everyone on the grid, followed by Alex Rins e Luca Marinibrother of Valentino Rossi. While the leader of the world Marco Bezzecchi, fresh from the success of Termas de Rio Hondo, will start in fifth position. Aeneas still out Bastianini (Ducati), Marc Marquez (Honda) and Pol espargaró (gas gas).

Sunday’s program

Sunday 16 April – Sky and Now

Ore 16.40: warm up Moto3, Moto2, MotoGP

6 pm: Moto3 race

7.15 pm: Moto2 race

9 pm: MotoGP race

Sunday 16th April – TV8

8.05 pm: Moto3 race

9.20 pm: Moto2 race

11.05 pm: MotoGP race