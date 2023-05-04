MotoGP, Oliveira misses the Le Mans GP due to injury: Savadori takes his place

Really unfortunate start to the season for Miguel Oliveira. After the injury sustained in the first round of the World Championship in Portimao, the Aprilia RNF rider is forced to stop again due to theaccident caused by Fabio Quartararo in the last GP held in Jerez. On the occasion of the first injury (problem with his right hip, after being hit by Marc Marquez) the Portuguese was forced to miss the GP of Argentina. On Sunday 30 April, however, he was overwhelmed by the Frenchman’s Yamaha, conceding the fracture of the left humerus: the Yamaha satellite team, through an official press release, let it be known that Oliveira he will also be forced to miss the French GPscheduled at Le Mans from 12 to 14 May (all live on Sky Sport MotoGP and streaming on NOW). The pilot will be replaced by Lorenzo SavadoriAprilia test rider, who recently took part in the Jerez tests. Oliveira will not be operated onthe Aprilia satellite team hopes to have him back for the Italian GP (June 9-11).