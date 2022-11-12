The solitude of the driver, alone with himself inside the helmet while tackling straights at 350 kilometers per hour, sticks to the brakes in violent braking, exploits the wakes, engages in duels. A fall, a lost sprint, an anonymous race can result from his indecision, as well as from a flash of genius, a maneuver invented within a tenth of a second or a heart-pounding overtaking can lead to a victory, even a World. The pilot is only a man, with his strengths and his weaknesses, amidst bold certainties or hidden fears. Yet, as in very few other sports, this man alone needs a world that revolves around him, a team that, if he didn’t know how to be, would never allow him to express all his qualities and do what he was born for: try to be the fastest, win. If it is true that behind every great man there is a great woman (but the exact opposite is true), behind the triumph of Francesco Bagnaia, fresh MotoGP world champion, there is a great team, a compact nucleus that does not he is never exalted when things were going well and, above all, he never disunited when everything seemed to be over. Within the Ducati team, under the command of the quartet composed of Corse dg Gigi Dall’Igna, ds Paolo Ciabatti, dt Davide Barana and team manager Davide Tardozzi, here is Gabriele Conti in charge of electronics, Riccardo Savin in charge of chassis and dynamics vehicle, Leonardo Simoncini technical coordinator, Max Bartoncini performance manager and Davide Gibertini team coordinator.